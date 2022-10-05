Exploring the properties of magnetic nano mosaics

The different orientation of atomic rod magnets of an iron film: in a magnetic mosaic lattice (top) they are oriented in groups either upwards (purple) or downwards (white). In the skyrmion grid (below), they point in all directions. Credit: André Kubetzka



For about ten years, magnetic skyrmions – particle-like, stable magnetic vortices that can form in certain materials and possess fascinating properties – have been the subject of research: easy to control electrically and only a few nanometers in size, they are suitable for future applications in spin. electronics, quantum computers or neuromorphic chips.

These magnetic vortices were first found in regular lattices, so-called skyrmion lattices, and later individual skyrmions were also observed at the University of Hamburg. Researchers from the University of Kiel and the University of Hamburg have now discovered a new class of spontaneously occurring magnetic lattices.

They are related to skyrmion gratings, but their nanometer-scale “atomic rod magnets” are oriented differently. A fundamental understanding of how such complex spin structures arise, how they are arranged and remain stable is also needed for future applications. The results are published in the current issue of nature communication.

Quantum Mechanical Interactions

Attaching magnets to a refrigerator or reading data from a hard drive is only possible through a quantum mechanical exchange interaction between the atomic bar magnets on a microscopic scale. This interaction, discovered by Werner Heisenberg in 1926, explains not only the parallel alignment of atomic rod magnets in ferromagnets, but also the occurrence of other magnetic configurations, such as antiferromagnets.

Today, many other magnetic interactions are known, leading to a variety of possible magnetic states and new research questions. This is also important for skyrmion rosters. Here the atomic rod magnets show in all spatial directions, which is only possible through the competition of different interactions.

“During our measurements, we found a hexagonal arrangement of magnetic contrasts, and at first we thought that was also a skyrmion lattice. Only later did it become clear that it could be a nanoscale magnetic mosaic,” said PD Dr. Kirsten von Bergmann.

With her team from the University of Hamburg, she experimentally studied metal thin films of iron and rhodium using spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy. This allows magnetic structures to be imaged down to the atomic scale. The observed magnetic lattices occurred spontaneously as in a ferromagnet, ie without an applied magnetic field.

“With a magnetic field, we can invert the mosaic lattices because the opposite spins only partially compensate for each other,” explains Dr. André Kubetzka, also from the University of Hamburg.

Surprising: Magnetically different alignment

Based on these measurements, the group of Prof. dr. Stefan Heinze (Kiel University) performed quantum mechanical calculations on the supercomputers of the North German High Performance Computing Network (HLRN). They show that in the investigated iron films, the tilting of the atomic rod magnets in a grid of magnetic vortices, ie in all spatial directions, is very unfavorable. Instead, a near parallel or antiparallel alignment of neighboring atomic bar magnets is preferred.

“This result took us completely by surprise. So a grid of skyrmions was no longer an option to explain the experimental observations,” said Mara Gutzeit, doctoral researcher and first author of the study.

The development of an atomic spin model made it clear that it must be a new class of magnetic lattices, which the researchers called “mosaic lattices.” “We found that these mosaic-like magnetic structures are caused by higher-order exchange conditions, which were predicted only a few years ago,” said Dr. Soumyajyoti Haldar of Kiel’s group.

“The study impressively demonstrates how diverse spin structures can be and that a close collaboration between experimental and theoretical research groups can be really helpful for their understanding. A few more surprises can be expected in this area in the future,” says Professor Stefan Heinze .

More information:

Mara Gutzeit et al, Nanoscale collinear multi-Q states driven by higher order interactions, nature communication (2022). Mara Gutzeit et al, Nanoscale collinear multi-Q states driven by higher order interactions,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33383-w

Provided by Kiel University

