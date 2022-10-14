Exploring the origin of the supersoft X-ray light curve

astronomy and astrophysics (2022). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202243759″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Evolutionary trace of an increasing WD of 1.3 M⊙ in the HR diagram. The starting point is given by “A.”. Credit: Astronomy and Astrophysics (2022). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202243759



By simulating the feedback from the white dwarf (WD) to the periodic mass transfer driven by the X-rays on its companion, researchers led by Ph.D. candidate Zhao Weitao and Prof. Meng Xiangcun of the Yunnan Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has reproduced the quasi-periodic light curve from the supersoft X-ray source, providing a new way to explain its origin.

Related results were published in Astronomy and Astrophysics on Oct 7.

Type Ia supernovae are now used as standard candles to measure cosmological parameters and thus investigate the evolution of the dark energy equation of state over time. Supersoft X-ray sources are considered the most likely precursor objects for type Ia supernovae.

A supersoft X-ray source consists of a WD and a massive companion star in the main sequence. The WD collects materials from its companion star and increases its mass until it reaches the Chandrasekhar mass limit, triggering a Type Ia supernova explosion.

The light curves of supersoft X-ray sources show a quasi-periodic variability of lightness and darkness. However, the reason for such quasi-periodic variation of the light curve from supersoft X-ray sources is still unclear.

Previous studies on this quasi-periodic light curve ignored the effect of supersoft X-rays on the companion star. The X-rays are expected to heat the companion star and change its effective surface boundary condition, which in turn weakens the mass transfer rate of the binary star system.

In this study, the researchers suggested periodically irradiating the companion star with supersoft X-rays, which will cause it to expand and contract. As a result, the binary mass transfer rate increases and decreases periodically.

They used Modules for Experiments in Stellar Astrophysics (MESA) code to run 1D simulations, taking a periodic erratic accretion rate on the WD instead of the periodic variability in the mass transfer rate.

Due to the periodic variability of the mass accretion rate on the WD, the WD photosphere periodically expands and contracts, nicely reproducing the light curve from the supersoft X-ray source.

More information:

Weitao Zhao et al, A robust model for the origin of optical quasi-periodic variability in supersoft X-ray sources, Astronomy and Astrophysics (2022). Weitao Zhao et al, A robust model for the origin of optical quasi-periodic variability in supersoft X-ray sources,(2022). DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202243759

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

