Exploring the evolutionary benefits of bone weight

Metoposaurus (olive, underside) led a bottom-dwelling lifestyle – probably to avoid competition from the larger Cyclotosaurus (blue) and phytosaurus Parasuchus (ocher brown). Credit: Sudipta Kalita



If you must lie in wait at the bottom of a body of water waiting for prey, it is wise to remain motionless without resisting the buoyant forces of water. For this you need some kind of diving belt that helps with the sinking. A large amphibian species, Metoposaurus krasiejowensis, which lived more than 200 million years ago, compensated for buoyancy with a heavy shoulder girdle. Researchers from the universities of Bonn and Opole (Poland) examined the bones of the girdle under a microscope. The compactness in the interclavicle bears a striking resemblance to the sternums of modern manatees. The results are now published in the Journal of Anatomy.

Between 225 and 215 million years ago, a large temnospondyl amphibian species lived in floodplains in southwestern Poland: Metoposaurus krasiejowensis. In addition, in addition to the metoposaurs, there existed another even larger Temnospondyl species, Cyclotosaurus intermedius, and a crocodile-like reptile species known as phytosaurs. Metoposaurids are amphibians that evolved 300 million years ago.

“Some researchers believe that modern frogs, toads and salamanders may be descendants of these temnospondyls,” said first author Sudipta Kalita, research assistant in paleontology at the Institute of Geosciences at the University of Bonn, Germany. Metoposauridae are strikingly different from other Temnospondyli species due to their large rounded skull tops, massive shoulder bones and small pelvic girdle with small legs.

In the early 1900s, German paleontologist Eberhard Fraas first speculated that metoposaurids lived as bottom dwellers in shallow freshwater ecosystems. His assumption was based on the large shoulder bones of these animals, which facilitated their sinking. A similar strategy is used by modern manatees. They use the weight of their sternum to submerge in their shallow coastal habitat to graze on seagrass underwater.

Big bones don’t have to be heavy

“A big bone doesn’t have to be heavy,” says senior author Dr. Dorota Konietzko-Meier of the Department of Paleontology at the University of Bonn. “The density of the bone is critical to understanding such an adaptation.” Like lead weights in diving, heavy bones facilitate the descent. Otherwise a lot of muscle energy would have to be used to compensate for the resistance to buoyancy caused by paddling movements during the dive.

Eberhard Fraas’s conjecture raises the question of whether the shoulder bones of metoposaurids were really heavy. Researchers from the Institute of Geosciences at the University of Bonn examined the internal microstructure of the bones for the first time to see if there was actually a lot of bone mass. They focused on two questions: Did Metoposaurus’ shoulder bones contribute to its marine life at the bottom? Do young and old metoposaurids occupy different niches at different water depths?

The scale bar on the side is used to compare thickness at different locations; inside D stands for dorsal (backwards) and V for ventral (towards the abdomen). Credit: Sudipta Kalita



Pixel counting software calculated the compactness of the bones

To test these hypotheses, the researchers cut open the two giant elements of the shoulder girdle: the collarbones and the interclavicle — a bone located between the paired collarbones. They took very thin slices of these bones and examined them under a microscope. These sections were then scanned and converted to black and white images. Using this data, a pixel counting software calculated the percent compactness.

As a bone grows, the pores on the inside also negate the added weight due to bone growth. These pores provide the blood and oxygen supply to the bones when the animals are alive. However, the researchers found that the interclavicles of Metoposaurus krasiejowensis still contain a lot of bone, even in the largest specimens. “This suggests that the compactness of the bone at some locations in the interclavicles bears a striking resemblance to the compactness of the thoracic bones of modern manatees,” Kalita reported. Unlike Metoposaurus, this was not observed in Cyclotosaurus.

The researchers interpreted the results to mean that the interclavicles aided in the sinking and allowed Metoposaurus to lead an underwater life on the bottom. “This interpretation supports the conjecture of Fraas and later paleontologists who described Metoposaurus as an ambush predator in the soil,” Dr. Dorota Konietzko Meier.

“In addition, young and old metoposaurs did not live at different water depths, but in the same underwater ecosystem close to the substrate,” said Elżbieta M. Teschner of the University of Opole. Given the heavy interclavicle, the researchers assume that this animal only surfaced to catch its breath. Then it slowly sank into the depths to wait for prey. Unlike the metoposaurid, Cyclotosaurus may have lived closer to the surface of the water, like modern crocodiles and alligators.

