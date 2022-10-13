Exploring sedimentary response to Eocene-era tectonic and climate changes in southeast Indian Ocean

Map showing the modern locations of IODP Site U1514 (red dot) and the major geological regions of South Australia. Credit: IOCAS



A research team led by Prof. Chang Fengming of the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported for the first time the tectonic and climatic controls on sediment transport to the Southeast Indian Ocean during the Eocene.

The study is published in Global and Planetary Change on Sept 28.

The Eocene, a critical period in Earth’s climatic history, involved a major climatic and oceanographic reorganization of the greenhouse conditions from the early Eocene to the ice house state of the early Oligocene. This interval was also a period of extensive global plate reorganization, including the beginning of a rapid separation between Australia and Antarctica at ~43 million years ago (Ma), which eventually allowed the formation of the Southern Ocean.

However, little data is available of the climate- and tectonic-prone mid-high southern latitudes spanning this entire time interval.

In this study, the researchers reconstructed the source-to-sink processes in the mid-southern latitudes during 52-34 Ma by multi-proxy investigation of grain size, clay minerals, major and trace element concentrations, and Sr-Nd isotopic compositions of International Ocean sediments. Discovery Program (IODP) Site U1514 in the Mentelle Basin.

Siliciclastic sediments at the study site originated mainly from the distal southwestern Australian continent between 52 and 43 Ma, and influenced by volcanic input from the Naturaliste Plateau during 43-38 Ma, the sediment origin was then transferred to proximal continental sources between 37 and 34 Ma. Ma,” said Wang Wei, lead author of the study.

In addition, the researchers found that the onset of a rapid separation between Australia and Antarctica at ~43 Ma not only caused an increased supply of volcanic material from the Naturaliste Plateau between 43 and 38 Ma, but also released significant amounts of CO. 2 to the atmosphere causing a ~5 Myr long warming period in southwestern Australia. The latter resulted in improved chemical weathering on the Western Australian continent. This interval was a significant reversal of warming that interrupted long-term global cooling in the mid to late Eocene.

In addition, rapid terrigenic input associated with stronger physical erosion occurred during 38-37 Ma. Tectonic processes related to the sudden acceleration of the seafloor spreading in the Tasman Sea during this period led to the abrupt sea level drop along the southwestern Australian coast and therefore resulted in increased erosion of the exposed in-place sediments.

Subsequently (37-34 Ma) the regional rise in southwestern Australia and the simultaneous climate cooling resulted in the diversion and inactivation of major drainage systems, blocking the transport of sediment from distant regions, and the contributions of sediments from proximal sources became more important. .

“We have reconstructed for the first time the source-to-sink processes in the Mentelle Basin during the Eocene and their association with climatic and tectonic changes in the mid-southern latitudes, which will help to understand the relationship between climate-tectonic and environmental changes in the conditions of the greenhouse,” said Prof. Xu Zhaokai, the study’s corresponding author.

