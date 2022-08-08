Exploring how stars determine their own masses

Simulation of a star-forming region, where massive stars destroy their parent cloud. Credit: STAR FORGE



Last year, a team of astrophysicists, including key members of Northwestern University, launched STARFORGE, a project that produces the most realistic, highest-resolution 3D simulations of star formation to date. Now the scientists have used the highly detailed simulations to discover what determines the masses of stars, a mystery that has fascinated astrophysicists for decades.

In a new study, the team found that star formation is a self-regulating process. In other words, stars determine their own mass. This helps explain why stars formed in disparate environments still have a similar mass. The new finding may allow researchers to better understand star formation in our own Milky Way and other galaxies.

The research was published last week in the Monthly Notices from the Royal Astronomical Society. The collaborative team included experts from Northwestern, University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Carnegie Observatories, Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology. The lead author of the new study is Dávid Guszejnov, a postdoctoral researcher at UT Austin.

“Understanding the initial mass function of the stars is such an important issue because it affects astrophysics across the board — from nearby planets to distant galaxies,” said Northwestern’s Claude-André Faucher-Giguère, co-author of the study. . “This is because stars have relatively simple DNA. If you know a star’s mass, you know most things about the star: how much light it emits, how long it will live, and what will happen to it when it dies. of stellar masses is thus critical to whether planets orbiting stars could potentially support life, as well as what distant galaxies look like.”











Credit: Northwestern University

