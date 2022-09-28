Exploring a new algorithm for reconstructing particles

The European Physical Journal C (2022). https://link.springer.com/article/10.1140/epjc/s10052-022-10665-7″ width=”685″ height=”261″/> Schematic representation of the right-handed Cartesian coordinate system used to describe the detector. Credit: The European Physical Journal C (2022). https://link.springer.com/article/10.1140/epjc/s10052-022-10665-7



A team of researchers from CERN, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Staffordshire University has implemented a new algorithm for reconstructing particles at the Large Hadron Collider.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the most powerful particle accelerator ever built in a tunnel 100 meters underground at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, near Geneva in Switzerland. It is the site of long-running experiments that allow physicists around the world to learn more about the nature of the universe.

The project is part of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment – one of seven installed experiments that use detectors to analyze the particles produced by collisions in the accelerator.

The subject of a new academic paper “End-to-end multiple-particle reconstruction in high-occupancy imaging calorimeters with neural networks in graphs,” published in European physical magazine Cthe project was conducted prior to the high-brightness upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider.

The High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) project aims to increase the performance of the LHC to increase the potential for discoveries beyond 2029. The HL-LHC will increase the number of proton-proton interactions in an event from 40 to 200.

Professor Raheel Nawaz, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Digital Transformation, at Staffordshire University, oversaw the research. He explained that “limiting the increase in computational resource consumption at large pileups is a necessary step for the success of the HL-LHC physics program and we advocate the use of modern machine learning techniques to perform particle reconstruction as a possible solution to this problem.”

He added that “this project has been both a joy and a privilege to work on and is likely to dictate the future direction of particle reconstruction research by leveraging a more advanced AI-based solution.”

dr. Jan Kieseler of CERN’s Department of Experimental Physics added that “this is the first single reconstruction of approximately 1,000 particles from and in an unprecedentedly challenging environment with 200 simultaneous interactions per proton-proton collision. This demonstrates that this new approach, involving dedicated neural network layers (GravNet) and training methods (Object Condensation), can be extended to such challenging tasks, while remaining within limited resources, represents an important milestone for future particle reconstruction.”

Shah Rukh Qasim, who led this project as part of his Ph.D. at CERN and Manchester Metropolitan University, said “The amount of progress we’ve made on this project over the past three years is truly remarkable. It was hard to imagine reaching this milestone when we started.”

Professor Martin Jones, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Staffordshire University, added: “CERN is one of the world’s most respected centers for scientific research and I congratulate the researchers on this project that is effectively paving the way for even greater discoveries in the coming years to come.”

“Artificial intelligence is constantly evolving to benefit many different industries and to know that academics from Staffordshire University and elsewhere are contributing to the research behind such advances is both exciting and important.”

Shah Rukh Qasim et al, End-to-end multi-particle reconstruction in high occupancy imaging calorimeters with neural networks in the graph, The European Physical Journal C (2022). Shah Rukh Qasim et al, End-to-end multi-particle reconstruction in high occupancy imaging calorimeters with neural networks in the graph,(2022). DOI: 10.1140/epjc/s10052-022-10665-7

