EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid

The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it knocked out Germany.

The Japanese came back from behind on Thursday to beat Spain 2-1 and progress to the round of 16 after a goal many believed went out of play before the ball entered the net. The win also meant four-time champions Germany, playing at the same time, were knocked out of the competition in Qatar.

FIFA confirmed on Friday that a camera above the goal line confirmed that the ball remained in play.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After trailing 1–0 at half-time, Japanese substitute Ritsu Doan scored in the 48th minute. However, a draw was not enough. They needed another goal.

Three minutes later, Japan again swarmed Spain’s net as the ball rolled over the goal mouth. Two Japanese players slipped trying to hook the ball back forward and Kaoru Mitoma succeeded.

Mitoma’s kick sent the ball into the turf and bounced up in a slow loop so that the onrushing Ao Tanaka could be guided into the net with his right knee.

WHAT’S THE RULE?

The International Football Association Board’s football rule regarding the incident comes in “Rule 9: The Ball in and Out of Play.”

Article 9.1 states: “The ball is out of play when it has passed wholly over the goal line or sideline on the ground or in the air.”

The entire width or circumference of the ball must cross the line to be out of play. It doesn’t have to touch the white line.

A field-level camera angle on Thursday showed green space between the line and the ball, making it appear out of play.

“If it hadn’t been a goal, I wouldn’t have been disappointed,” said Tanaka.

VIDEO REVIEW

World Cup match officials will have the benefit of 42 broadcast cameras to watch all the plays during Qatar’s 64 matches, “including eight super slow motion and four ultra slow motion,” according to FIFA.

The VAR technology has been in use since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The VAR team consists of four officials who judge all actions in front of a series of screens. They warn the on-field umpire for “obvious and obvious mistakes” and missed incidents in “match-changing” events.

They are not allowed to intervene in every possible breach of the rules – only those relating to goals, possible penalties, red cards and instances of mistaken identity in the award of yellow and red cards.

Every goal at the World Cup is reviewed to ensure that the build-up game is valid.

It took more than two minutes on Thursday for the VAR team to confirm that Japan’s goal was good.

OTHER SPORTS

Other sports have different ways of deciding whether the ball is in play.

In tennis, the camera-based Hawk-Eye system verifies if any part of the ball touched the line and thus entered.

In basketball, a player can keep the ball in play as long as no part of the player’s body touches the ground outside the court.

