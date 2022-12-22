EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner have collectively earned nearly $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras accounted for another billion.

And that’s just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of December baseball spending.

What a difference a year makes.

It’s already been an epic holiday season for several teams and players — one year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute that delayed spring training.

Judge decided to stay with the New York Yankees for baseball’s largest free agent ever, a nine-year, $360 million contract. Correa has a pending 12-year, $315 million deal to join the New York Mets, and Turner signed a $300 million, 11-year contract with Philadelphia.

Including Wednesday’s trades, major league teams have handed out about $3.2 billion in final contracts to major league free agents this off-season. That dwarfs winter spending at this point in any of the past five years.

Through December 20, 2021, that number was $1.9 billion. It was $187.4 million in 2020 — when teams came out of shortened seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic — $1.6 billion in 2019, $658.95 million in 2018 and $413.25 million in 2017.

“Whether it’s ownership, whether it’s teams that fell short in the playoffs, teams that did well in the playoffs, teams ready to take a step after maybe a three -, four or five-year remodel, you look up and there are very few teams that step back,” Padres general manager AJ Preller said at baseball’s winter meetings.

“Almost everyone[is]looking to get ahead. And that, along with some really good players, is why it’s a very aggressive market.”

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

The March labor agreement that sets rules for the industry until 2026 is one factor behind the increased spending, but there are other forces at play.

The employment contract included an expanded playoff format, leading to more TV money for owners, and paved the way for advertisements on uniforms and helmets for the first time.

Under the five-year agreement, the luxury tax threshold rises to $244 million by the final season and tax rates remain unchanged on the first, second, and third thresholds. A new fourth hurdle was added — supposedly targeting Mets owner Steve Cohen — but it seems the billionaire sees that hefty tax bill as more of a nuisance as it pushes his team’s payroll to nearly $400 million.

Had a more punitive threshold system, such as a salary cap, been put in place – almost certainly a popular concept with some owners – spending this off-season would likely have been more moderate.

Of course, labor peace is good for business in general, but MLB is also distributing the $900 million it received from The Walt Disney Co. received for his remaining stake in a streaming technology company. That money is expected to go to the clubs before the end of the year.

MLB had new streaming network packages on Apple TV+ and Peacock last season and announced in October that fans watched more than 11.5 billion minutes of game action on MLB.TV during the regular season, a record for the streaming package.

This year’s World Series had mediocre TV ratings, and in an era where the cables are being cut, there are serious doubts about the viability of the regional sports networks that broadcast baseball games. Attendance was 5% lower than pre-pandemic levels, but spending signals some optimism about baseball’s health.

It also reflects an unusually deep class of free agents. Judge is the reigning AL MVP and Turner, Correa, Bogaerts and Swanson are All-Star shortstops. Justin Verlander won the AL Cy Young Award with Houston last season and then signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Looming above all these expenses is Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who may become a free agent after the 2023 season. If Ohtani gets a free agency, he would probably destroy all of baseball’s financial records for player contracts.

Ohtani, who turns 29 in July, hit .273 this year with 34 home runs and 95 RBI’s. He also went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA in 28 starts.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado may waive his 10-year $300 million deal after next season, giving up $150 million over the last five seasons, and he’s almost certainly keeping track of all the money distributed out of season.

“People are arguing now about who the free agents are in ’24 and ’25 because it’s all one big puzzle,” said San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler. ”

Machado’s decision is likely one of the reasons San Diego gave Bogaerts an eleven-year, $280 million contract.

Also worth checking out are the small baseball market owners, most of whom have been quietly sidelined since the end of the season. There’s bound to be some private whining going on behind the scenes, especially about some of the longer deals that dilute the intended effect of the sport’s tax system.

“We have a level of income inequality in this sport that makes it impossible for some of our markets to compete with some of the numbers we’ve seen,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said at the winter meetings.

