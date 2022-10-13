EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran’s protests?

They appear at the first sign of protest in Iran – men in black, on motorcycles, often with guns or batons.

They are members of what is known as the Basij, paramilitary volunteers fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The ayatollahs’ shock troops have played a leading role in crushing dissent for more than two decades.

During the latest protestswhich broke out after a young woman died last month in the custody of the country’s vice squad, the Basij (ba-SEEJ’) deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases fought back.

A widespread video appears to show dozens of schoolgirls taking off their obligatory Islamic headscarves, known as hijab, and yelling at a visiting Basiji official to get lost.

It remains to be seen whether the latest round of unrest will eventually subside, but much may depend on how the Basij and other security forces respond to further protests.

Here’s a look at the Basij:

WHEN WAS THE BASIJ OF IRAN ESTABLISHED?

The Basij, whose official name translates to the Organization for the Mobilization of the Oppressed, was founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to Islamize Iranian society and fight enemies from within.

During the devastating Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, the Basij led infamous ‘human wave’ attacks on Saddam Hussein’s army, killing large numbers of poorly armed combatants as they ran over minefields and in artillery fire.

Beginning with the student uprisings of the late 1990s, the Basij took on a domestic role much like the ruling party of an authoritarian state. It is commanded by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and is very loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who routinely praises the Basij as a pillar of the Islamic Republic.

They have established branches across the country, as well as student organizations, trade guilds, and medical schools. The United States Department of the Treasury has sanctions imposed at what it says is a multi-billion dollar network of companies covertly run by the basij.

The Basij’s security apparatus includes armed brigades, riot police and an extensive network of informers spying on their neighbors.

Saeid Golkar, an Iranian scholar at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga who has written a book on the Basij, estimates that their total membership is about 1 million, with tens of thousands of security forces.

“Because they are ordinary Iranians without uniforms, the Islamic Republic charges them as supporters of the regime,” he said, referring to those confronting the protesters. “At the same time, most of these people receive salaries from the Islamic Republic.”

WHY ARE IRANIAN FORCES ATTACKING THE PROTESTERS?

Experts say that many of those who join the Basij do so because of economic opportunities, with membership giving them an edge over university admissions and public sector employment.

But recruits also undergo severe indoctrination, including an initial 45 days of military and ideological training. They learn that the Islamic revolution is a divine struggle against injustice, a struggle threatened by countless enemies – from the United States and Israel to exiled Iranian opposition groups and even Western culture itself.

Even if new recruits are primarily driven by personal gain, Golkar says, “the indoctrination can help change these motivations.”

In the eyes of the Basijis, the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, is a bulwark against gender mixing, adultery and corruption – its removal is a sign of decadent Western culture. Iran’s leaders have voiced the latest protests as part of a foreign conspiracy to foment unrest.

Protesters reject that characterization, saying the demonstrations are a spontaneous outburst of anger over decades of repressive rule, poor governance and international isolation.

HOW DO IRANIAN FORCES RUN PROTESTS?

The surveillance of dissent in Iran begins with heavy surveillance of the citizens, largely done by Basijis, who is present in almost every public institution. Iran also restricts internet access, especially in times of protest, and the Basij have a cyber department dedicated to hacking into perceived enemies.

“There are different strategies. Of course, the most visible is the violent,” said Sanam Vakil, an Iran expert at the Chatham House think tank in London.

When protests break out, Basijis dressed in black on motorcycles drive in, sometimes heading straight for the protesters to disperse them. They operate alongside regular police and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, who are also taking part in the crackdown.

“They chased, clubbed, shot protesters, tried to pick them up, beat them up, throw them into vans to take them to detention centers where protesters are shaken and pressured,” said Vakil.

Basijis can also be found among the protesters themselves, as informants trying to identify frontrunners. Amnesty International said in a report last month that four individuals identified by Iranian authorities as Basijis appear to have been shot dead by security forces while mingling with protesters.

WILL IRAN SUCCEED IN RECORDING THE PROTESTS?

Iran has been wiped out several waves of protests over the years, including the so-called Green Revolution of 2009, when millions took to the streets after a contentious presidential election. Hundreds were killed in 2019 when Iran staged demonstrations over the protracted economic crisis in the heavily sanctioned country.

But the latest protests have a different feel, which can make them harder to put out.

They are led by young women who are fed up with the increasingly tough enforcement of national laws conservative islamic dress code. But they receive support from a much wider section of society, including: ethnical minorities even some workers in Iran’s crucial oil industry.

The protesters accuse Iran’s morality police of beating 22-year-old Mahsa Amini to death for wearing the hijab too loosely. Authorities deny she was assaulted and say she died of a heart attack linked to underlying health conditions, an account disputed by her family.

Videos of recent protests show young women twisting their hijabs in the air and cutting their hair as protesters chant ‘death to the dictator’ and other slogans.

When the Basij arrive, the protesters can often be seen fighting back and sometimes managing to chase them away.

But no one expects the Iranian authorities to back down any time soon.

“It’s a little too early to say from the outside, with the level of internet censorship, exactly what is happening,” Vakil said. “But I think in the beginning the (government’s) hope was that the protests would melt away, and now the repressive power is increasing.”

