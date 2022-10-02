EXPLAINER: What’s behind Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) – Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted Saturday night after a national league football match marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here’s a look at how the chaos happened and what’s being done to prevent future incidents:

HOW DID THE CHAOS COME?

Chaos erupted after Persebaya Surabaya defeated Arema Malang 3-2 in Saturday night’s match in the city of Malang in East Java province. Police said there were some 42,000 spectators at the stadium, all of them Arema supporters, because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans in an effort to avoid brawls.

But a disappointing loss to Arema – the first game lost at Persebaya’s home stadium – saw angry spectators flocking to the field after the game to demand answers. Fans threw bottles and other objects at players and football officials and violence spread outside the stadium, where at least five police cars were overturned and set on fire and others damaged. Riot police responded with tear gas, which is banned by FIFA in football stadiums. But it caused panic.

Hundreds of spectators rushed to an exit gate to dodge the tear gas, resulting in an instant that almost immediately trampled or suffocated 34, with many more dead from injuries.

HOW MANY PEOPLE DIE?

One of the worst sports disasters, according to police, killed at least 125 people, including children and two police officers, most of whom were trampled.

More than 100 people were injured. Police said the death toll is likely to rise further with several people in critical condition.

Data from an Indonesian soccer watchdog organization, Save Our Soccer, shows that at least 86 soccer fans have died since 1995, most of them in combat.

WHY DOES FOOTBALL CAUSE VIOLENCE?

Football is the most popular sport in Indonesia and the national competition is widely followed. Fans are strongly attached to their clubs and such fanaticism often ends in violence and hooliganism. But most of the time it happens outside the stadium.

The most famous feud is between Persija Jakarta and Persib Bandung. Supporters of the two clubs clashed in several matches resulting in deaths. In 2018, a supporter of Persija Jakarta was beaten to death by rivals of Persib Bandung.

Indonesian football is also struggling with problems on the international stage. In 2019, brawls broke out between supporters of arch-rivals Indonesia and Malaysia during this year’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers. In September 2019, Malaysian fans were threatened and pelted with projectiles during a World Cup qualifier in Jakarta, and Malaysia’s visiting sports minister had to be evacuated from the stadium after violence erupted. Two months later, fans threw torches and bottles at each other in another match in Kuala Lumpur.

Also in 2019, after losing in the final of the U-22 game against Vietnam at the Southeast Asian Games, Indonesian fans took to social media to insult, harass and send death threats to Vietnamese players and even their families.

In June, two Persib Bandung fans died as they jostled to enter the stadium in Bandung to watch the 2022 President’s Cup. The angry supporters became aggressive because the officers on the field did not allow them to enter the already full stadium.

WHAT DOES THE GOVERNMENT DO?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his deepest regret and ordered a thorough investigation into the dead. He has also ordered that the Premier Football League be suspended until a security re-evaluation is carried out and stricter security is in place. Widodo said he hoped “this tragedy will be the last tragedy of football in Indonesia.”

The Indonesian Football Association has also banned Arema from organizing football matches for the rest of the season. Rights group Amnesty International urged Indonesia to investigate the use of tear gas at the stadium and ensure that those caught committing violations are tried in public courts.

