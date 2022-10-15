EXPLAINER: What to expect from China’s party congress

BEIJING (AP) – China’s ruling Communist Party will hold a twice-decade national congress from Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as undisputed leader of the party’s government and military. the world. second largest economy.

The course of events surrounding the event is shrouded in secrecy, as is typical in China’s authoritarian one-party state. But the congress, the 20th in its more than 100-year history, is expected to produce a new set of leaders, handpicked by Xi, who has no terms and has not named a successor after ten years in the top spot.

The 96 million-member party is led by a Central Committee and a Politburo. Their top cadres, now number seven, make up the powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

____

WHAT’S ON THIS ANNUAL MEETING?

No significant changes in the political or economic system are expected. Using a broad anti-corruption campaign and relentless crackdown on dissidents and freedom of expression, Xi has eliminated almost all opposition and placed loyalists in most key positions.

Yet his tough “zero-COVID” policy, which has quarantined tens of millions, severely restricted travel and imposed increasing economic costs, has sparked rare protests, including the appearance of anti-Xi banners in Beijing Haidian’s high-tech business district this week.

The authorities declined to comment on the incident and shut down all discussions about it on the internet – the only sphere of public life where criticism of the regime is possible, at least until party censors step in.

Xi’s government says such tight COVID-19 controls are the only way to prevent a wider outbreak in the world’s most populous nation.

____

HOW WILL THE CONGRESS INFLUENCE CHINA GLOBALLY?

China’s more assertive foreign policy, sometimes described as the “wolf warrior” approach based on the name of a popular action movie, has sparked backlash from the US, Europe and regional neighbors. China’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea has heightened tensions with co-claimants, the US and others, as his forces clashed with Indian forces along their disputed border.

Beijing’s close alignment of its foreign policy with Russia and refusal to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have also increased tensions with the West.

That has also drawn attention to China’s threat to invade Taiwan’s self-governing island democracy to bring it under its control, a move that would pull in the US and allies such as Japan and Australia.

Xi has shown no signs of a change in foreign policy direction, although China’s sharply reduced economic growth and the challenges facing its signature ‘Belt and Road’ foreign investment program are seen as diminishing its influence. The internment of more than 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and the suppression of opposition voices and freedom of expression in Hong Kong have sparked widespread criticism abroad as well, leaving many local leaders under US travel and financial restrictions. the UK and the EU are placed.

____

WHO IS REPRESENTED AT THE CONGRESS?

State media reports that 2,296 representatives have been “elected” to Congress. All candidates are carefully vetted and open campaigning is not allowed. Of these, 771 are described as front-line party members who have jobs outside the party bureaucracy, either in the armed forces, acting as the party’s military branch, or in agricultural or technical occupations.

The party and composition of the congress is still heavily dominated by men from the main ethnic Han group in China. According to the official state news agency Xinhua, women and members of minority groups represent 27% and 11.5% of the representatives, respectively.

After an expected long policy speech on Sunday, the congress will largely take place behind closed doors.

If previous protocols are followed, the new leadership will be revealed during the closing session, with the highest-ranking members emerging from behind a curtain to take their place in the hierarchy based on their distance to the left and right of Xi.

PART: