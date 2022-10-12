EXPLAINER: What next in the Florida school shooter trial?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death or life without parole are expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday, ending a three-month trial.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty to the murders of last year 14 students and three employees at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. The trial is only intended to determine his sentence.

The Cruz massacre is the deadliest mass shooting ever brought to trial in the US. Nine other people in the US who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the mass murder of 23 in 2019 on a El Paso, Texas, Walmart waiting for process.

The jurors will be locked up during their deliberations, which could take hours or days – nobody knows. They have been told to pack for at least two nights.

Here’s a look at the case, how the jury of seven men and five women will reach their decision, and what will happen next.

WHAT DID CRUZ DO?

Cruz, as he admits, started thinking about committing a school shooting while in high school about five years before committing it. He bought his AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle almost exactly a year before the shooting and his planning got serious about seven months in advance. He researched past mass shooters and said he was trying to learn from their experience. He bought ammunition, a vest to carry it and a bag to hide it. He took Valentine’s Day to make sure it would never be celebrated in school again.

He took an Uber to the school and arrived about 20 minutes before discharge. He entered a three-story classroom building and shot through the hallways and classrooms for seven minutes. He returned to some of the wounded to kill them with a second salvo. He then tried to shoot at fleeing students from a third-floor window, but the thick hurricane glass thwarted him. He put down his gun and fled, but was… captured about an hour later.

WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE PROCESS?

Chief Prosecutor Mike Satz held his case simple. He played security videos of the shooting and showed a horrific crime scene and… autopsy photos. teachers and students testified that they saw others die. He took the jury to the fenced building, which remains stained with blood and is full of bullets. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry explanations.

Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill and her team never questioned the horror he inflicted, instead focusing on their belief that his birth mother heavy drinking the pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Their experts said his bizarre, disturbing and sometimes violent behavior from the age of 2 was misdiagnosed as attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, meaning he never received proper treatment. That left his adoptive mother, a widow dazed, they said.

WHAT IS REQUIRED FOR CRUZ TO GET A DEATH SENTENCE?

The judges vote 17 times – once for each victim. Before the jurors can recommend a death sentence for a specific victim, they must first agree unanimously that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the murder involved at least one aggravating circumstance, as prohibited by Florida law.

This part shouldn’t be difficult – the aggravating circumstances listed include knowingly creating a high risk of death for many people, committing murders that were “particularly heinous, abominable or cruel” or committed on a “cold, calculated and premeditated.” They must then unanimously agree that the aggravating factors consider the death penalty.

Next, they must determine whether the aggravating circumstances “outweigh” the mitigating factors the defense argued, such as his birth mother’s drinking, his adoptive mother’s alleged failure to provide him with proper psychiatric care, and his admission of guilt.

If they do, the jurors can recommend a death sentence, but it’s not mandatory. A judge can ignore the weigh-in and vote for life out of mercy for Cruz.

A death sentence recommendation requires a unanimous vote on at least one victim. If one or more jurors vote for life on all victims, that’s his punishment.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE JURY RECOMMEND A DEATH SENTENCE?

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will schedule a hearing, likely in months. Cruz’s lawyers get a chance to persuade her to ignore the jury and impose a life sentence, but they rarely succeed. Sentenced to death, he is sent to Florida’s Death Row while his case is on appeal. It will be years before he is executed, assuming the death sentence is not overturned and a new trial is needed.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE JURY IMPOSES A SENSE OF LIFE?

If the jury cannot unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed for at least one victim, he will be sentenced to life without parole — Scherer cannot override the jury. She could immediately convict him or schedule a future hearing.

After he is convicted, the Florida Department of Corrections would assign him to a maximum security prison where he would be part of the general population. McNeill hinted in her closing argument that this could be an extremely dangerous place for someone like Cruz.

