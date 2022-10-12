EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying

ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and received little public attention. That has changed.

Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and received little public attention. That has changed after attempts to postpone presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and in local votes in New Mexico earlier this year. Certification committee members who made unsubstantiated claims of fraud or other misconduct have shed light on ways in which a largely ministerial process can be manipulated if a party doesn’t like an election result.

Whether partisan actors try to block or delay certification at the local or state level is a growing concern among election officials, both for the upcoming midterm vote in November and then the 2024 presidential election. Here’s how election officials prepare for certification, who’s involved, and what can happen if a county refuses to certify its results.

HOW ELECTIONS PREPARE FOR CERTIFICATION?

Voting is over when polling stations close on Election Day, but the work to count and verify the results has only just begun. Through the recruitment and certification process, local election officials verify that all votes have been correctly cast and counted before the results become official.

The investigation involves checking voter lists in ballot papers against the number of ballots cast and examining any discrepancies. These are often due to typos or mistakes, such as someone not signing the poll book.

“There are all these little human errors that can happen that can lead to mismatches or discrepancies in accounting,” said Jennifer Morrell, a former local election official who now advises election offices. “The best thing to do is show them and do your best to justify and explain them.”

It is this reconciliation that election officials also use to detect potential voter fraud, with authorities signaling any problems, such as a voter trying to cast more than one vote. During this time, many polling stations also test equipment and check the results to make sure the votes were counted correctly. Others could take those steps after certification.

Most states have deadlines for when the examination and certification must be completed.

WHO CERTIFIES THE RESULTS?

Partisans are involved in certifying elections, something experts are concerned about after almost two years conspiracy theories falsely claim that presidential elections 2020 was stolen from Republican former President Donald Trump. There is no proof from widespread fraud or manipulated voting machines, and reviews in battlefield states confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

In 45 states, the local governments that handle election certification are controlled by the parties or by committees where members are elected on a partisan basis, according to research by the advocacy group Election Reformers Network.

Once certified at the local level, the results are sent to the state for further certification. In virtually every state, officials with ties to political parties play a role, the group said. This usually includes a board made up of statewide officials such as the secretary of state and the governor, although in some states the secretary of state has sole authority to certify an election. Hawaii is the only state where certification is overseen by an impartial chief election officer appointed by a bipartisan commission.

THE PROCESS OF CERTIFICATION

Certification includes a public meeting at which election officials report to the local government tasked with certifying the results. Those reports detail the number of voters who voted, how many votes were cast and counted, and any discrepancies that emerged during the investigation.

It is a ministerial job, meaning those dealing with certification are not empowered to investigate allegations of fraud or other misconduct. That is up to the prosecutors and the courts, which deal with the objections submitted by candidates or parties. Judges can postpone or stop certification if there are questions about an election.

That didn’t happen in 2020, like countless judges, including some appointed by Trump rejected his advances.

DISPUTES ARISING AGAINST PARTISAN INFLUENCE

Local certification is usually handled by a provincial election commission or council. In some places, a separate board of canvass is formed to handle certification. In Michigan, the county’s recruiting committee consists of two Republicans and two Democrats. In Wayne County, which Detroit is a part of, Republican board members initially voted against certifying the 2020 election, but later reversed course.

The Republican members then tried to withdraw their vote to certify after receiving calls from Trump. State officials said there was no way to do that, and the elections were eventually certified at the state level.

“The law is very clear that the board must certify,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “It doesn’t say they can or should consider, they must. And so we have the law on our side.”

If such a dispute arises again, the Canvassers state council will have the power to review and certify a county’s election, Benson said. If the state council, also made up of two Republicans and two Democrats, finds itself in a similar stalemate, Benson said it would file for a court order to enforce certification.

That happened recently when the state council stalled along partisan lines over whether an abortion measure should appear on the November ballot, and the state supreme court subsequently allowed it.

HAS THIS HAPPENED ELSEWHERE?

Commissioners in a rural New Mexico province initially refused to certify the results of their primary elections in June. They cited distrust in the voting systems used to count the votes, although the county election official said there were no problems.

A small Nevada county didn’t certify its primary results until they were completed count one hand of all ballots.

In the New Mexico case, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver filed a petition with the State Supreme Court that: issued a warrant directing the local commissioners in Otero County to certify. In the end they did so with 2-1 votes. The vote against was Commissioner Couy Griffin, who called in from Washington, DC Hours, previously convicted of trespassing during the attack on the Capitol, where Congress met to confirm Biden’s victory.

During the meeting, Griffin recognized he had no evidence to support his vote against certification, saying, “It’s just based on my gut feeling and my own intuition.” He has been since removed from office.

If the commission refused to abide by the court order, the state was willing to request another order to allow the state council to certify the county’s results, Alex Curtas said with the office of the state attorney general’s office. Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“We had no intention of disenfranchising some 8,000 people who voted in Otero County because their county commission refused to confirm their vote,” Curtas said.

GUARDRAILS TO PREVENT PARTY INTERFERENCE

Election officials in several states say they are willing to intervene and have the legal means to enforce certification if necessary.

“No county official can just say that he or she just feels or believes or has a feeling or a suspicion that something has gone wrong and feel free to just not certify an election,” said the Minnesota Secretary of State. Steve Simon.

In Colorado, a new law requires the secretary of state to review and certify any results not certified by a local board by the deadline if there is no reason not to. But most states rely on the courts.

Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections with Common Cause, said advocacy groups are willing to intervene if partisan actors interfere with certification without justification or if a secretary of state refuses to request a court order forcing a local government to to perform.

“That’s why we are here, and there will be many attorneys and attorneys who are willing and able to step in and file a case if the secretary is not interested in using their authority or their position to ensure that their voters’ votes are counted,” Albert said.

