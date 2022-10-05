EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cash-packed states are cutting taxes at a rapid pace.

With an income tax cut in Missouri taking effect Wednesday, about two-thirds of U.S. states will have introduced some type of tax credit by 2022.

For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars back in their pockets. Some have already received discount checks. Others, such as those in Missouri, will realize their tax savings over several years.

One-time rebates — typically several hundred dollars in total per taxpayer — are more common in Democrat-led states, although some Republican-led states have also issued refunds.

Many Republican-led states have instead opted for permanent income tax cuts, sometimes in phases. In such cases, employees may notice a gradual reduction in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks — and possibly get a refund when they file their annual income tax refund.

Here’s a look at the trend of tax cuts in the U.S

BUDGET SURPLUS

Economic shutdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic led to sharp revenue declines for many states in 2020. But those losses proved short-lived. When the economy recovered, state tax revenues returned. At the same time, the federal government has provided billions of dollars in pandemic relief funds to taxpayers, boosting consumer spending. The federal government also provided billions of dollars in aid directly to states, further bolstering their finances.

Fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30 for most states, marked the second consecutive year of significant growth in tax collections. According to the National Association of State Budget Officers, many states reported their largest-ever surplus. This enabled states to introduce tax cuts and discountseven as spending on government programs and services increases.

TRENDS TAX RELIEF

At least 33 states have approved some form of tax relief this year.

Income tax cuts have been made in 14 states. They all have Republican-controlled legislatures, except New York, where the Democrats in power, accelerated a previously approved tax rate cut. At least 15 states have approved one-time cuts to their surpluses, including 10 led by Democratic governors and legislatures, four by Republicans and one — Virginia — with divided partisan control.

In addition to general income tax cuts and rebates, some states have approved targeted tax breaks for families or retirees. Others have lowered sales taxes on food or suspended excise taxes on gas to offset the effects of inflation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order on Monday extension of state gas tax suspension for another month, until after the November 8 elections. Kemp estimates the state has already lost about $800 million in gas tax revenue, benefiting the roads. He plans to supplement that by using some of the state’s $6.6 billion surplus.

MISSOURI TAX REDUCTION

While signing the legislation to reduce income tax On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the estimated $760 million cut, when fully implemented, will be “the largest tax cut in state history.”

Under the previous law, Missouri’s top individual income tax rate would fall from 5.3% to 5.2% as early as January, with the potential to gradually decline to 4.8% as the triggers for income growth in the coming years. be met. The new law will reduce the tax rate to 4.95% in January and exempt the first $1,000 of income from tax. The tax rate could fall to 4.8% by 2024, if state tax revenues grow by at least $175 million from the high figure of the previous three years.

Missouri’s new law also allows three additional annual tax cuts that could eventually lower the tax rate to 4.5%. Any cut would only happen if government revenues grow at an inflation-adjusted $200 million from the previous three-year high, while also crossing an inflation-adjusted baseline.

Parson said the cuts amount to a 5% cut in people’s taxes. The Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit organization, estimates that a household making $30,000 a year would save $17 next year, and $29 once the law is fully enacted. For a household earning $152,000 a year, the savings in the first year would be $348 and the final savings would be $759.

Parson also signed a bill Wednesday authorizing $40 million in annual agricultural tax breaks, including to benefit meat-processing facilities, urban farmers and biofuel retailers.

TAX REDUCTION RESPONSIBILITY

Some states have gone against the trend of tax cuts. The politically divided government has made it difficult to reach agreement between Republicans and Democrats in states like Minnesota and Wisconsin. But tax relief has also failed in some wholly Republican-led states.

A Republican effort to convene a special session of the Montana legislature to provide tax credits failed to gain enough support in September.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, convened the GOP-led state legislature in June — and again in September — to consider a cut in grocery sales tax and a cut in the individual income tax rate. But legislators adjourned without giving anything.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, also called on lawmakers in a special session this summer to consider a cut in income taxes. But the Republican-led legislature hasn’t passed it. GOP Senate leaders have instead proposed lowering real estate taxes. In November, voters will vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to abolish property taxes on business equipment and inventory. Justice has spoken out against the proposal, saying it could harm schools and counties that rely on property taxes.

VOTE PROPOSALS

Despite recent tax cuts, voters in some states will consider ballot measures in November to raise taxes for certain purposes.

California Discounts Provided between $200 and $1,050 this year for individuals earning less than $250,000 a year and households earning less than $500,000. A proposal that comes before voters would impose an additional tax of 1.75% on personal income in excess of $2 million, with the proceeds to fund electric vehicle and wildfire prevention initiatives.

Have Rising Tax Collections in Massachusetts led to a decades-old law that will return more than $2.9 billion to taxpayers, with refund checks expected to begin in November. That same month, voters will consider a proposed tax increase on incomes over $1 million to benefit education, public transportation and roads.

Colorado this year accelerated payment of a constitutionally required rebate of $750 per person and $1,500 for couples. The checks arrived ahead of a fall election in which voters will weigh a pair of ballot measures — one that will lower the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%, the other for raising taxes on income over $300,000 to take advantage of school meal programs.

____

Follow David A. Lieb on: http://twitter.com/DavidALieb

