EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies

By Nicholas Riccardi | Associated Press

The summary of the January 6 House committee report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — cabinet members, campaign officials, and even family members — that claims that he lost reelection to fraud were incorrect. But Trump spread those lies anyway.

“This wasn’t him hearing this from Joe Biden’s spokesman on MSNBC,” David Becker, co-author of “The Big Truth,” a book about the damage of Trump’s election lies, said in an interview.

Trump’s lies about his loss in the 2020 presidential election led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and contributed to the flow of millions of dollars in donations to the Republican former president. Here are details that show he was told the truth about his loss and chose to lie about it.

PLANNING THE LIE AHEAD

The January 6 committee made it clear that Trump had long intended to claim victory, whether he won or not. His allies bragged about how they could try to fool the public into making it look like he won re-election. The committee cites correspondence from Tom Fitton of the conservative group Judicial Watch to the White House in October 2020 in which Fitton urged Trump to say after the polls closed, “We had elections. I won.”

The committee also obtained a recording from Trump adviser Steve Bannon telling aides the week before the election that “what Trump is going to do is just declare victory, right? He’s going to declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner. He’s just going to say he’s a winner.”

Trump had spent months demonizing mail-in voting, which was growing in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The then president also stressed that the only way he would lose the election would be through massive voter fraud. When Trump declared victory early in the morning the day after Election Day, he took advantage of a vote-counting quirk in which personal votes, leaning on GOP, were counted first, giving him a temporary lead. He demanded that local election officials stop counting outstanding ballots, leaning Democratic.

“President Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night and, illegally, to call for an end to the counting of votes was not a spontaneous decision,” the commission wrote in its report summary. “It was premeditated.”

LIES ABOUT VOTING MACHINES

By November 7, when those excellent Democratic votes had been counted and most news organizations had declared the race for Joe Biden, Trump’s own campaign knew he had lost.

“The group that went there outlined, you know, my beliefs and chances of success right now,” his campaign manager, Bill Stepien, testified before the committee. “And then we pinned that down to, you know, 5, maybe 10 percent based on recounts.”

Stepien added that Trump believed him: “He was pretty realistic with our position, consistent with our position on the forecast and the climb we thought he had.”

Yet Trump continued to insist that he had won. His legal team largely walked away from the case, replaced by former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani and trial attorney Sidney Powell, who began making wild allegations of fraud, much to the dismay of White House lawyers, who warned Trump that they were fake.

The president seized on a development in a rural, conservative Michigan county where voting machines had initially underestimated his profit margin. Human error turned out to be the cause. When the paper ballots were counted and passed through the machine, they were counted correctly.

Trump knew this, the committee says, because Attorney General William Barr told him so on Dec. 1, 2020. Barr testified that he told the president that the paper ballots matched the final results. But the next day, Trump said in a speech, “In one county in Michigan, for example, that used Dominion systems, they found that nearly 6,000 votes had been incorrectly switched from Trump to Biden, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. .”

Barr and others in the administration continued to tell Trump there was nothing suspicious in Michigan or at Dominion, a major supplier of voting machines. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told Trump there were no obvious problems, and even Trump’s National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, refuted a wild Dominion conspiracy theory linked to hostile foreign governments. But, the committee said, between November 2020 and January 6, 2021, Trump tweeted about Dominion nearly three dozen times.

LIES ABOUT DEAD VOTERS, NUMBERS

Trump also fantasized about other conspiracy theories despite being told they were false. He claimed more than 5,000 dead voted in Georgia, a state he lost by more than 11,000 votes. But Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, corrected him during a phone call on Jan. 2, saying local election officials had investigated the question, cross-referencing obituaries and other records.

“The actual number was two,” Raffensperger told the president. “Two. Two people who were dead who voted. So that’s wrong.”

Four days later, during his speech at the January 6 rally before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump stated: “More than 10,300 votes in Georgia were cast by individuals whose names and dates of birth match Georgia residents who died in 2020 and before the election.”

Raffensperger also corrected Trump’s other claims about Georgia, including that 18,325 voters were registered at vacant addresses and that 4,925 out-of-state voters cast their ballots there. But Trump repeated them leading up to Jan. 6 and during his rally.

Trump released more bad numbers after being told they were false.

“The president then continued, there are ‘more votes than voters,’” Richard Donoghue told the committee of a Dec. 27, 2020 conversation with Trump when Donoghue was the acting deputy attorney general. Donoghue said he told the president he compared 2016 voter registration to 2020 vote numbers, which was incorrect because more people were registered to vote during Trump’s re-election year. He later specifically warned against using a Pennsylvania number.

But on the ellipsis on January 6, Trump stated, “In Pennsylvania, you had 205,000 more votes than you had voters.”

FALSE ATTACKS ON ELECTION EMPLOYEES

Trump also baselessly claimed election aides were committing fraud, despite warnings from his own law enforcement officials that they were doing nothing wrong. Rosen told the committee about a Dec. 15 conversation in which Trump asked about a video purporting to show election workers in Georgia receiving a briefcase of ballots.

“We said, ‘It wasn’t a suitcase. It was a bin. That’s what they use when counting ballots,” Rosen recalled. “It’s benign.”

A week later, the report says, Trump stated, “There is even security camera footage from Georgia showing officials telling pollsters to leave the room before getting bags of ballots from under tables and counting for hours.”

Trump complained about alleged misconduct by election officials in the security camera footage at Raffensperger during the Jan. 2 call. Raffensperger alerted the president to the recording.

“I am extremely sorry that Rudy Giuliani or his people cut that video up and took it out of context,” the secretary of state told Trump.

Raffensperger offered to send Trump a link to a local television station that debunked the lies. “I don’t need a link,” Trump replied.

The next day, he complained that Raffensperger was “unwilling or unable to answer questions such as the ‘under-the-table’ ballot scam, ballot destruction, ‘out-of-state voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no idea!”