EXPLAINER: A look at famine and its toll as Somalia at risk

DOLLOW, Somalia (AP) — Within weeks, Somalia could declare a famine, affecting more than 850,000 people in two of the country’s worst drought-hit areas, plus thousands of people in refugee camps.

Such a statement by the United Nations and partners is rare and a sign of the dire consequences of the worst drought in decades in the Horn of Africa.

Here’s a look at famine and its toll.

What does famine mean?

Famine is the extreme lack of food and significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases such as cholera. A statement found that more than a fifth of households face extreme food shortages, more than 30% of children are acutely malnourished and more than two in 10,000 people die every day.

Formal famine declarations by the United Nations and partners, including food security experts, are rare because data to meet the benchmarks often cannot be obtained due to conflict, poor infrastructure or politics. Governments may be wary of being associated with a term of such stark magnitude.

The last major famine declared anywhere in the world was also in Somalia, in 2011. By then, experts say the death of a quarter of a million people was in full swing. Half of those who died were children under the age of five. The only famine declared since then was in 2017 in two provinces of South Sudan.

“It is tragic that by the time a famine is declared, it will already be too late,” the UN World Food Program said. But a famine declaration is still seen as useful for attracting international aid and attention, even if it does not impose any binding obligations on the UN or member states.

By the time of a famine declaration, already weakened people are succumbing to malnutrition and diseases such as cholera more and more rapidly. “Unfortunately, the nature of these crises is such that they go slow and then go really fast,” Sarah Charles, assistant administrator for USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance, told The Associated Press earlier this year.

WHAT CAN Famine DO TO A PERSON?

A vivid description was given last month by the CEO of the International Rescue Committee, David Miliband, in a warning about Somalia. “Children with severe malnutrition become thin, weak and lethargic,” he said. “They have almost constant diarrhea. Their muscles atrophy because all but the most essential systems of their bodies are shut down. In addition to the physical symptoms, they become emotionally withdrawn and disconnected from the world around them. In the longer term, malnutrition can lead to poor immunity against serious infections, stunted growth and impaired learning.”

During a recent AP visit to Northern Kenya, which is also affected by the drought in the Horn of Africa, World Food Program expert Robert Ackatia-Armah noted that when a child slides from moderate to severe malnutrition, their risk increases. death increases ninefold.

