Experts who said ‘rape victim’ had condition that meant she had sex while asleep had never met her

An alleged rape victim whose case was dropped because defense lawyers claimed she had an episode of “sexsomnia” revealed that none of the sleep experts called before the trial was canceled had ever met her in person.

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott, who says she had never experienced an episode of the condition, was later told by a third expert that sexomnia does not just happen “one night” but that patients, who are typically male, tend to to have a known history of it.

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott’s rape charge was dismissed when the defense argued – in a legal first – that she had the rare sleepwalking condition, which causes people to engage in sexual activity while asleep.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the case in October 2020 but has now admitted the allegations should have been tested at trial and apologized to her. But because Miss McCrossen-Nethercott’s alleged attacker was formally acquitted in court, there is no prospect of the case being reopened.

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott, who waived her right to anonymity to talk about her case, revealed in a BBC documentary that the case collapsed based on a suggestion she had sexomnia from experts she had never met.

She believes that it was seized upon by the defense after she made a throwaway comment about sleep talking and sleep walking as a child during her police interrogation.

“It was only after the defense saw me talk about sleepwalking in the police interview that sleep experts got involved. None of these sleep experts saw me in person,” she said on the show.

The 30-year-old then paid to see her own private specialist for a third opinion – a doctor who described the suggestion that she had sexomnia as ‘extremely unusual’.

Dr. Irshaad Ebrahim of the London Sleep Centre, who described sexomnia, told her: ‘It’s a form of sleepwalking behaviour. What we do know is that people who have sexomnia tend to have a history of sexual behavior.

‘It just doesn’t happen overnight.

‘And the typical person with sexomnia is a man who has a track record from his bed partners over a period of time who will all report that ‘he gets me up halfway through the night and has vigorous sexual activity with me’.

“So that’s why I’m very surprised that you’ve been labeled as having sexomnia.”

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott said she felt it had been “picked out of thin air” and loosely diagnosed.

Dr. Ebrahim asks her: ‘The sexomnia diagnosis was aimed at you? The victim of non-consensual sex?’

When she says ‘yes’, he adds: ‘So that in itself is the first time I’ve heard anything like that happen. It is usually the perpetrator of the act. So it’s extremely unusual.’

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott then reiterates in the documentary that she has no previous history of any of her bed partners raising concerns about it in the past, and clarifies that her last episode of sleepwalking was aged 17 – adding, that she has never had an episode where she has initiated sex from sleep.

“Your story is not typical of someone with sexomnia,” adds Dr. Ebrahim and tells her that she falls into the bracket that the 20-30% fall into who have a history of nocturnal behavior that they grow out of.

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott first reported being raped after she fell asleep fully clothed on a sofa after a party in March 2017. She awoke at 5 a.m. half-naked and feeling like she had been penetrated, but with no memory, what had happened.

A man on the couch next to her was charged with rape after forensic swabs detected his semen, but he denied the charge.

She told the documentary that when she woke up and confronted the alleged attacker, he said ‘I thought you were awake’ before ‘bolting out’ of the house.

Two sleep experts, one instructed by the defense and another by the prosecution, suggested that it was possible that she had an episode of sexsomnia on the night in question. They said this could have given the defendant the impression that she was awake and consenting.

“It came out of the blue and it was confusing,” she said.

‘I’ve had two long-term relationships spanning 13 years and I’ve never had anything like this. I don’t see how this can be an isolated incident which happens to be the time that someone I would never have consented to have sex with had sex with me.’

What is sexsomnia? Sexsomnia is a rare sleep disorder in which a person engages in sexual activity during their sleep. This can include masturbation, groping, sexual vocalizations and attempts to initiate sex with a partner. In the most serious incidents, it can lead to the rape of another person. It is a parasomnia, which is a term for a number of involuntary sleep behaviors that include sleepwalking and bedwetting. As with other parasomnias, sexsomniacs have no recollection of their actions performed while asleep. What causes it? The exact triggers vary. It can be associated with other sleep disorders such as sleep walking and sleep apnea. It has been held by depression, lack of sleep and excessive drug or alcohol use. Why is it controversial? Some men charged with sexual offenses up to and including rape of a person have cited sexsomnia as the reason for their actions, arguing that they could not be held fully responsible, much in the same way as a sleepwalker. While some of these men have been found to have the condition, former partners or wives often providing a history of such behaviour, others have been found not to have the disorder, raising concerns that some men are using it as a potential apology for their crimes. How common is it? Sexsomnia is considered a rare condition, estimated to account for only about 7 percent of referrals to sleep clinics. However, some believe this may be an underestimation due to embarrassment in seeking help. How is it treated? In general, clinicians will try to determine any potential triggers for sexsomnia and try to address them. This could involve an assessment of sleep patterns and drug and alcohol use, or a night at a sleep clinic to see if a sufferer has other sleep disorders that act as triggers.

After the case was dropped, she instructed a third expert for advice and underwent sleep tests. Tests revealed she had mild sleep apnea, which an expert said could point to having a trigger for sexomnia, so it could not be completely ruled out – but the expert again stressed she had no history of the condition.

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott was told by the CPS just two weeks before the trial was due to start that the case would be dropped.

“It’s crazy and it’s heartbreaking,” an emotional Miss McCrossen-Nethercott told the camera.

‘The system is so damned,’ she said, adding that she could not ‘make heads or tails’ of the decision.

The CPS had said there was no realistic prospect of conviction. A person cannot consent to sex if they are asleep, but the law says that someone is not guilty of rape if they had a reasonable belief to consent, and the accused was formally acquitted.

CPS guidelines state that sexsomnia and sleepwalking defenses should be “robustly challenged”. A lead Crown prosecutor, Malcolm McHaffie, reviewed the case and found it should have gone to trial.

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott, who works for the UK Pregnancy Advice Service, said her thwarted quest for justice has at times been more harrowing than the alleged rape itself, and she is pursuing legal action against the CPS. “I want to hold CPS accountable for their mistakes and hopefully make sure there is a change for the better,” she said.

‘It has all been horrible and has had a terrible effect on me. It has been so bad that I contemplated suicide last year and it all stems from how this case was handled and ultimately closed.

“I often feel this was more damaging than the rape itself.”

Miss McCrossen-Nethercott has shared her story with the BBC, which has revealed more than 50 cases in the past 20 years where a defendant claimed to have sexsomnia when accused of rape.

Her case is believed to be the first where the defense argued that the complainant has the condition.

A CPS spokesman said: ‘Rape is a devastating crime and securing justice for a victim can go some way to helping them overcome the trauma.

‘We have apologized unreservedly to the victim in this case. The expert testimony and the defendant’s report should have been challenged and submitted to a jury to decide.

‘We are committed to improving all aspects of how life-changing crimes such as rape are dealt with and we are working closely with the police to change how they are dealt with.

‘We remain positive about the progress that is being made.’