Experts warn that the stress of the holidays causes a RISE of heart attacks

While the holiday season is a time for family and festivities, experts warn that it’s a time when deaths from heart attacks are also on the rise.

There are about 40 percent more heart attacks during the week between Christmas and New Years than in the average week in the US Doctors blame family stressors, travel, cold weather and even sports for cause the jump

About 800,000 Americans have a heart attack each year, about half of which are fatal. Heart attack survivors are more likely to have one again in their lifetime. Heart disease, which can lead to heart attacks, is responsible for 20 percent of deaths in the United States.

Cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death both in the United States and throughout the world. The prevalence of obesity and other weight-related conditions in the US puts the population at even higher risk of heart complications than in other nations.

Heart attacks increase during the last weeks of the year, as stressors around Christmas and New Years, and disruptions in daily life lead to an increase in heart problems

“During the holiday season, there are different stresses, like dealing with in-laws and travel arrangements, that can add stress,” said Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, a cardiologist at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois.

Northwestern University cardiologist Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones (pictured) said everything from travel plans to sports teams can create stress this holiday season.

He explained that heart attack rates are fairly stable from week to week. While the numbers may drop slightly during the summer, there are rarely any drastic changes during the year.

However, this changes right at the end of each year. Heart attack rates begin to rise during the weeks leading up to Christmas and New Years each winter.

While each case is different, experts have identified a few reasons why this change occurs each year.

One of the main drivers of heart related problems is stress as it leads to high blood pressure. Over time, high blood pressure damages the arteries and causes plaque buildup.

In turn, oxygen-rich blood has trouble reaching the heart, and when the vital organ is deprived of enough oxygen, it can lead to a heart attack.

While many think of the holiday season as a time to relax and recharge, it can also be a busy time.

First, the month of preparation leading up to the festivity. Shopping for gifts for loved ones can be a stressful experience, and potential financial constraints can make matters worse.

There’s also the matter of figuring out travel arrangements, as some families have to travel across the country, if not internationally, for their holiday gatherings.

So it’s the meetings themselves. People have to interact with in-laws or other family members they may not like, another stressor.

He even warns that sporting events like the World Cup, which took place during the winter of this year instead of its usual summer time, could also be a source of stress.

“We also see variations, or small increases, in sporting events like the World Cup, the Olympic Games and other events,” said Dr. Lloyd-Jones.

“The acute stress of rooting for your team, whether it’s doing well or poorly, can send your blood pressure skyrocketing.”

Being removed from daily routines over the holiday period as well and changes in behavior can further increase the risk of a heart attack.

“We often deviate from our eating and sleeping patterns, tend to consume more alcohol, do not engage in our typical physical activity, and may have our medication schedule interrupted,” continued Dr. Lloyd-Jones.

Sleep deprivation increases a person’s blood pressure. For someone already suffering from severe heart problems, a few weeks of poor sleep habits can be enough to push them over the edge. Alcohol also causes a jump in blood pressure.

This time change also causes some people who take high blood pressure medications to miss a day while they are busy with the Christmas festivities.

The last few weeks of the year are also often among the coldest, especially this year when the United States was hit by a massive arctic blast.

Dr. Lloyd-Jones explains that cold weather cools the blood in a person’s lungs, causes the blood vessels to constrict, and as a result, leads to even more problems.

“The first blood vessels to descend from the lungs are the coronary arteries, which are particularly affected by cold weather,” he explained.

“Pursuing cold-weather activities, like shoveling, can be especially dangerous because we can overdo it, plus we’re wearing extra layers, which could cause us to overheat. It’s a perfect storm to maximize stress on the heart.’

Doctors warn people with heart problems to be vigilant in these last weeks of the year. They should make sure they continue to take any prescribed medications, be aware of stressors, and limit the amount of alcohol they drink.

They should also seek immediate medical attention if they experience early signs of a heart attack, such as rapid breathing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.