Experts warn that climate change, increasing populations are threatening the resilience of UK wastewater infrastructure

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have examined the dynamic changes in the resilience of UK wastewater treatment plants, now known as Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs), and found that environmental stressors increase the potential for pollution.

WRRFs play a vital role in our daily lives by producing clean water, removing nutrients, generating renewable energy and extracting other valuable bio-based materials from wastewater. These systems are designed to withstand process disruptions or disruptions to some degree, but a new study suggests that climate change and population growth place them under extreme stress.

The collaborative project with Southern Water and Thames Water was the first to use instrument data from operational and compliance monitoring to track real-life stressors and their impact on WRRFs. It found that dynamic stressors, including higher rainfall intensity and longer dry periods, can be linked to each event. This also reflects the future challenges presented in the last IPCC reportwhich states with great certainty that extreme weather related to climate change will cause damage to infrastructure.

To prevent harmful pollution incidents, the team behind the study says it’s crucial to understand how stressors manifest, leading to dramatic changes in the volume and concentration of wastewater. This gives water utilities a longer response time to events and the ability to reduce the impact on a WRRF.

Lead author of the paper, Timothy Holloway of the University of Portsmouth’s School of Civil Engineering and Surveying, said: “Improving the resilience of assets and infrastructure is a major challenge for the water industry as operational disruptions caused by stressors become more common and As we face significant political, social and environmental uncertainty, water utilities and government agencies are forced to deal with complex and dynamic changes in resilience to events beyond their control.

“If we continue down the same path, it is very likely that we will face more severe pollution due to new and rapidly emerging stressors on wastewater systems. This could lead to inland flooding, flood and storm damage in coastal areas and damage to infrastructure.”

The study, published in Water researchproposes to use up-to-date WRRF data to help reduce further disruption to wastewater managers in the UK and globally.

dr. Yang, Process Growth Lead Water Quality at Southern Water, said: “Southern Water has been an industry leader in wastewater monitoring for the past two decades. The valuable long-term data from our monitoring program made this groundbreaking research possible. Sewer monitoring program offers more exciting opportunities We We are in a time of digital transformation and climate change.

“This research proposes a new tool to capitalize on the advance of digital and sensor technologies. It aims to enable the operator to implement the best strategies when operating a sewage network or a treatment plant based on live data, so that the customers and the environment are better protected from adverse effects of external environments, such as climate change. I am proud and privileged to work with the team at Portsmouth University on behalf of Southern Water. I look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

dr. Ben Martin, lead research scientist at Thames Water, added: “At Thames Water, we have reached the point where digital tools can leverage our performance and monitoring data sets to produce unprecedented operational benefits.

“We are now better able to cope with disruptions, predict and take proactive measures before assets fail, and create autonomous systems that ultimately improve the quality of the water supplied to our natural environment. and similar efforts in industry and academia recognized in this white paper is encouraging.It is incredibly valuable to work with Mr. Tim Holloway of the University of Portsmouth as we strive to build cross-sector synergies in the field. ”

Timothy G. Holloway et al, Exploring the use of instrument data from water sources to visualize dynamic resilience to environmental stressors, Water research (2022). Timothy G. Holloway et al, Exploring the use of instrument data from water sources to visualize dynamic resilience to environmental stressors,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.watres.2022.118711

