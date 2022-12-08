Experts slam lack of ‘substance’ in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show

Today, royal experts criticized Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series for its lack of substance. They claimed it was ‘all sizzle, not steak’.

A host of commentators gathered at TV studios to offer their opinions on the first three episodes, which were released today.

Michael Cole, an ex-BBC royal correspondent, stated that the first three episodes had been ‘all steak and no sizzle’. He was then asked: Where is the beef?

He The couple also stated that they were ‘whinging, whining’ while living in a hilltop fortress in California.

Chris Ship, ITV’s royal editor, said that the couple had ‘basically video-diaried their way out the royal family’ despite complaining about media intrusions in their lives.

Mr Cole spoke to GB News and said that ‘This was all sizzle and not steak;’ a phrase I’m sure Netflix can understand. Where is the beef?

“Because it’s not living up to its billings, and if we’re going to be treated six episodes of them saying “we are fantastic and the other are horrible”, then I think that will quickly fade.

“We’ve only seen the first three episodes.” It isn’t a good look, you know, whinging.

He The couple’s glamorous lives and the conflict in Ukraine led to a contrast between ordinary Britons’ struggles with rising food and energy prices and theirs.

He said, “When I think about these two people in California’s hilltop fortress, lovely looking individuals both of them, beautiful kids, healthy,”

“They have all the money in this world, cars, people who want them to see them smile at them, and say yes to them. What on earth do they have to worry about?

Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator, stated on GB News that he expected direct criticism of other members the royal family in the next three episodes. These episodes will be released next Wednesday

There is a terrible war going in two time zones from where I am sitting in London. People are being murdered, raped, or don’t know where their heat and food will come from.

“In this country, there are people who are afraid to turn on the central heating because they don’t believe they can pay the bill.

“I’ve just arrived on the train. All those people are having to put up with strikes, the eco-anarchists and other road users, which prevents them from earning a living to cover their taxes. [the Royal Family].’

He Addition: “You either want publicity or not publicity, but it goes along with the territory.

“And I said to a minor prince who was complaining about unfair coverage. And I said to him, “The time for you to worry, matey, is when the media stops being interested.”

“Because it will mean that the media are no longer interested in monarchy.

When that happens, it’s over. Let’s be frank about this.

His comments were made as ITV’s royal editors highlighted on Good Morning Britain the number of previously private videos, images and footage that appeared in the first three episodes.

Mr Ship said that he had teasers of how Meghan and Harry video-diaried their way out from the Royal Family.

“That might surprise some people considering they were complaining against intrusion.

“It might give you the impression that they had planned to make a Netflix documentary about this.

“For me, the issue is between the criticisms of their privacy being invaded and then we have cameras inside their car filming their being chased in the USA by the paparazzi.

“For me that sits rather uncomfortable… about those photos of them, allowing cameras camera to take pictures in very private moments.

Dickie Arbiter, an 82-year-old Queen’s press spokesperson, also questioned the couple’s stated desire to be private.

“They left [the royal family] They wanted privacy,” he said to GB News.

“Well, so far for privacy in this documentary because there are a lot of family photos, we are actually seeing, albeit the backs and the children, a little bit of side profiles but we are still looking at them.

“So it is really in line with their agenda.

Richard Fitzwilliams, Royal Commentator, said on GB News: “I expect direct criticism of other royals to come in the three episodes that will be released next week.”

He said, “This is about as I see two things, one being money.”

“The Sussexes have a Netflix contract worth at least $100 million… They had to make something that appealed most strongly to an American audience.

“Essentially, although there may be jibes that could link to them, they don’t criticise any individual members of the royals yet.

“But there is no question this is probably coming, I suspect, during the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes.

“Watching it, I must say that I cannot judge how destructive it will be until I’ve seen it all.

‘When it is privacy and you share intimate text, intimate videos, they couldn’t possibly be more intimate.

‘Privacy disappears when you have money. The revenge factor is another.

“That is left to Thursday’s second section, where explosive revelations will be made I believe.

Angela Levin, royal biographer said on TalkTV: “Rewritten history”

It was actually quite fascinating. She said that she sat there for three hours.

“And the reason they are only interested is talking globally.

“And this was like a global A to Z of complaints that, if they were to do it with them, they could handle it all.

“I believed there was a real need that they took over.

They have re-written history and recollected every single grievance in the five years they have known each other.

‘Tiny, like her zip going on one occasion. You don’t have to keep that much information in your head, for goodness sake.

V’ery ungracious. There was no thank-you for Meghan’s gifts. S

He is now famous and wealthy. She It wouldn’t have been possible if she hadn’t married into a monarchy. They broke their privacy.

Paul Burrell was Princess Diana’s former butler. He said Harry and Meghan chose to ‘cash out’ with the new program when they could have ‘at the core of the royal family.

Burrell, 64 years old, served as a footman Her Majesty, and later Diana’s butler for 10 years until her untimely death in 1997.

This morning, he spoke on Lorraine on ITV to discuss the release of the first three episodes. He said that the Queen, who died in September at the age of 96, would be’very upset’ and unhappy that Harry was saying all this and showing so many private things.

He The show is likely to cause new ‘conflicts’ between Prince William and the Duke of Cambridge. Harry and Meghan have ‘carefully directed’ the show to make them look like victims.