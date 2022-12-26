Experts say it’s time to go back to wearing masks. The reason is the new ‘tripledemic’

Masks are back, and this time, they’re not just for COVID-19. A “triple epidemic” of coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, sweeping across the United States has prompted several cities and counties, including New York City and Los Angeles County, to encourage people to wear a mask in enclosed public spaces. one more time.

Nationwide, COVID-19 case rates have skyrocketed 58% since late November. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have already been 15 million illnesses and 9,300 deaths from the flu this season, and those numbers are expected to rise in the coming months. (Over the past decade, annual deaths from influenza have ranged from 12,000 to 52,000 people, with a peak in January and February.) And while RSV finally appears to be declining, infection rates remain high in much of the country.

The CDC officially recommends wearing a mask on a county-by-county basis based on community COVID-19 levels, which take into account virus-related hospital admissions, bed capacity, and case rates. However, in an interview with NPR this month, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said, “You don’t have to wait for the CDC recommendation, certainly, to wear a mask.”

The rates of COVID-19, flu and RSV “may be more intense or a little less intense in some parts of the country, but really the whole country is being affected,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He urged anyone living in a high-risk household to “put the mask back on” when in public spaces. High-risk households include those with adults 65 and older, pregnant women, people with a pre-existing condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease, and anyone who is immunocompromised.

Dr. Helen Chu, an associate professor of allergies and infectious diseases at UW Medicine in Seattle, went a step further, recommending that everyone wear masks while infection and hospitalization rates are so high. “I think it’s a good time to mask up,” she said. “Given that we are now with hospitals very close to capacity, especially children’s hospitals with RSV and with influenza, I think anything you can do to slow down community transmission will be helpful.”

There is good evidence that masks help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses. A paper published in 2020 by researchers in Hong Kong showed that people sick with COVID-19 or the flu exhaled fewer viral particles when wearing a surgical mask. (Masks have been found to be less effective for rhinovirus, which causes the common cold.) A study of COVID-19 policies in Boston-area schools found that removing the mask mandate in 2022 was linked to nearly 12,000 additional cases among students and staff.

Rates of influenza and other respiratory viruses essentially plateaued during the 2020 and 2021 winter seasons, largely attributed to the protections the country took to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “What COVID has shown us, because we’ve been socially distancing and wearing masks, is that influenza, common cold viruses, RSV are remarkably suppressed” by these small individual behaviors, Schaffner said.

The masks work by filtering out the tiny aerosol particles through which the coronavirus primarily spreads and the larger droplets that are thought to be responsible for most influenza and RSV transmissions. They also prevent you from touching your face in case you pick up virus particles on your hands. And while masks are most effective at stopping the spread of these viruses when worn by the infected person, masks for protection from illness are still beneficial, especially if you’re using a high-quality version like the N95, KN95, or KF94.

“The basic truth is that masks work,” said Syra Madad, senior director of the system-wide special pathogens program at New York City Health + Hospitals. “Whether you’re talking about COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses like RSV and the flu, wearing a mask will help protect you against all of these respiratory viral illnesses.”

Other public health measures, such as hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and air filtering, are also important to limit the spread of respiratory viruses. A special emphasis has been placed on vaccination, especially by the White House and CDC, and you should definitely get your flu shot and the latest COVID-19 booster if you haven’t already. But it’s best to think of vaccinations as protection against serious illness if you do become infected with a virus. Masks are the first line of defense against transmission.

“Frankly, in preventing transmission, neither antivirals nor vaccines have done a great job,” said Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease fellow and postdoctoral researcher at Stanford Medicine. “What prevents transmission is actually masking and probably air filtration..”

When weighing when and where to wear a mask, Madad recommended paying attention to the “Three Cs”: close contact, crowded spaces, and confined places with poor ventilation. Experts urged wearing masks while traveling on planes and public transportation, and strongly suggested doing so while shopping for groceries and gifts. For smaller holiday parties with people you know, it’s okay to forgo masks if guests try on beforehand and stay home if they’re feeling exhausted.

Realistically, not everyone in the United States, or in a certain city, will be wearing a mask. In fact, you may be the only person in a store or on a plane wearing one. Don’t let that put you off. For one thing, remember that no one is thinking about you as much as you think. In social psychology, this is called the focus illusion, said Gretchen Chapman, a professor of social and decision sciences at Carnegie Mellon University. “I can feel everyone looking at me because I’m wearing a mask, but it’s probably the 11th thing on your list to worry about,” she said.

What’s more, Chapman said: “There are many situations in life where we do something that makes us feel uncomfortable, but if we think it’s important enough, we do it anyway.”

This article originally appeared on The New York Times.