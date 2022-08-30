Experts reveal the habits that should cause concern

After a weekend on Bank Holiday, many of us will wake up regretting having had one too many.

Whether it’s a family gathering or a night out with friends, many of us enjoy a drink in a social situation. But the reality is that your seemingly “casual” drinking habits may be cause for concern, according to one expert.

Alcohol can cause dehydration and illness, affect mood and libido, and affect our appearance.

According to data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, there are eight million people in England who drink so much that it is harmful to their health, with a large increase in the number considered dangerous.

Fitness, wellness and nutritionist Penny Weston reveals the warning signs that your social alcohol consumption could become a problem.

Penny explains: ‘We all know that people in the UK like to have a drink, and almost half have a drink at least once a week.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to recognize if you’re drinking too much in a social setting and it can add up slowly, but it’s important to recognize the signs that could be a cause for concern so you can address the problem before it becomes a big problem.” .’

Here, Penny reveals the eight signs that your social alcohol use is becoming a problem:

1. ALCOHOL IS ALWAYS ON YOUR SHOPPING LIST

If alcohol is on your weekly shopping list, it could be a sign that you are consuming too much of it.

Penny says, “It means you probably drank the alcohol you bought the week before and you’ve also made a habit of adding it to your basket every week.”

She recommends either adding less alcohol to your basket each week and gradually reducing the amount over time, or just adding a bottle of wine every few weeks.

‘You don’t have to have a stock at home all the time, that only leads to temptation.’

Try to think about when you drink at home and ask yourself if there’s anything else you could do if you’re tempted to have a drink.

Penny suggests, “If you have a glass of wine in the evening to relax, why not every other day, then every three days?”

She adds, “It can also be a sign that you’re spending too much on alcohol.

“If you make it out of your weekly grocery shopping, you’ll see benefits in your finances too.”

2. INCREASED TOLERANCE

DIETARY ADVICE FROM PENNY WATSON A diet low in alcohol and plenty of water and foods that support cognitive function, such as blueberries, broccoli, kale, spinach and arugula, as well as fatty fish that provide omega-3 fatty acids that the brain uses to build nerve cells. Include plenty of pumpkin and sunflower seeds in your diet as they are packed with minerals such as magnesium, zinc, iron and copper, which aid in nerve signaling. Sunflower seeds contain a very high amount of B1, which is important for memory and cognition.

“If you have to drink more to get the same buzz, there could definitely be a problem,” Penny says.

She explains that social drinkers are at risk of developing an alcohol addiction because it takes more and more alcohol over time to achieve the buzz that drink gives them in a social setting.

She says, “If you used to be happy with a glass or two of wine at a party, but now you need a lot more, that shows that your tolerance is increasing and that’s definitely a sign to watch.”

Penny says it’s important to recognize that building tolerance doesn’t mean you’ve built a tolerance to the health risks of alcohol.

“In fact, it’s probably worse because you don’t recognize how much you’re drinking.

“To counteract this, drink less to reverse your tolerance and improve your health.”

This will be difficult at first, but slowly reducing the number of drinks you drink can lower your tolerance.

3. REGULARLY GET DRUNK

It’s a warning sign if you occasionally let off steam with a night out to getting consistently drunk.

Penny recommends reassessing your drinking habits, as one caveat is that you’ve become the crazy friend in your group and the one who always insists on staying out and having another drink later.

She says, “If this happens regularly, it’s a sign of binge drinking.

“To counteract this, I recommend declining regular invitations with alcohol and seeking other activities with friends.”

She recommends going to the movies or taking a walk in nature or inviting friends over for an activity during the day, such as a spa day or if you’re more active, a high ropes course.

Penny says, “If you feel you have the most fun when you drink or are angry and annoyed when you don’t drink, that’s a sign of a problem.”

4. BEING A SECRET ABOUT HOW MANY DRINKS YOU HAD

If you lie about how much you drank, you may have a serious problem.

It’s worrying if you lie to your partner or someone close to you when they ask you how many drinks you’ve had and you don’t tell them the truth.

Penny explains: ‘It means you think they might be worried about you if they knew how much you’d been drinking and so you feel the need to lie.

‘In this situation, if you find yourself lying about how much you’ve been drinking, I’d advise seeking help and trying to follow NHS guidelines of not drinking more than 14 units a week.

“To try to reduce the amount you drink, it’s a good idea to have several alcohol-free days a week.”

5. YOU START TO GET ALCOHOL

Another problem is when you find yourself planning your next drink on a night out, or gulping down your drink too quickly.

If you can’t think of anything else until you get your next drink, that’s certainly unsettling, according to Penny.

She says, “It could be a sign that your brain reacts differently to alcohol and that the urge to drink is getting more intense.”

She suggests trying activities completely separate from alcohol to counteract this.

She says don’t go to the pub and order non-alcoholic drinks because it’s too tempting, do something completely different instead.

6. YOU CAN’T STOP AFTER A FEW DRINKS

Penny says, “If you go out and find that you can’t just quit after one or two drinks, that’s a problem.”

And if you can’t stick to moderate drinking, even if you promise to, but find yourself drinking four or five drinks, then it’s time to cut back.

“You might start with a few pints, then add a splash of whiskey and encourage everyone to do the same.

“It’s a sign that there’s a problem. I would suggest keeping yourself away from situations where you would normally drink alcohol.”

7. IF YOU FEEL THE NEED TO TAKE PERSONAL DRINK

While it’s a trend to take a month off from drinking for dry January or any other month, it’s almost a way for people to convince themselves that they’re in control and not a problem.

Penny advises that it may seem like a good idea to take a break from alcohol, but if you feel like you need time out, it could be a sign of a bigger problem.

She says this won’t improve your health if you drink a lot the rest of the year.

8. DRINK ONLY

Drinking alone is a real sign that social drinking has become a problem.

If you feel the need to refuel between nights out and can’t imagine an evening without going for a drink, it’s definitely time to re-evaluate.

“Occasionally drinking alone is fine, of course, but if it becomes a habit alongside social drinking, chances are you’re drinking more than the recommended 14 glasses a week.

“To counteract this, I recommend not buying alcohol to have at home so you’re not tempted to drink alone. I would also recommend seeking medical advice and help.’