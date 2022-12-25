Experts reveal the expectations we have of friends who can turn toxic

Friendships can be one of the most important relationships we have, with lots of laughter in the good times and support when the going gets tough.

But there can often be a lot of expectations that come from our friendships, which sometimes originate in childhood and are based on our own culture and values.

Experts have now revealed what happens when these friendships go too far and become harmful.

Dr. Lisa Turner, a trauma expert and founder of CETfreedom, told FEMAIL how to recognize if a friendship has become toxic and unhealthy.

Experts have now revealed what happens when expectations in a friendship go too far and become harmful (stock image)

HOW DO YOU KNOW IF A FRIENDSHIP IS TOXIC?

Dr. Lisa explained, “Some people may have specific expectations about things like how often they want to speak or see each other, what kinds of activities they do together.

“What makes a friendship an ‘ideal’ is when expectations are similar and each other’s values ​​are similar or at least respected.”

Trauma expert explains the UNHEALTHY behavior in a friendship 1. You must tell your friends everything 2. Your friends should always agree 3. You must prioritize each other’s needs over your own 4. You would sacrifice your needs or desires for the sake of friendship

It’s when we can’t understand each other’s values ​​and beliefs that things become harmful and toxic.

Dr. Lisa said, “It’s important to note that these rules differ based on our culture, families and even society.

“There is no fixed set of written friendship rules that everyone follows.

‘We make it all up as best we can, test them and see what works.’

Meanwhile, she explained that there are universally unhealthy beliefs that are not appropriate to apply to friendships.

Her list of harmful beliefs in friendships includes the belief that we should tell our friends everything.

In addition, some people have a firm belief that friends should always agree, that they should prioritize each other’s needs over their own, and that they should be willing to sacrifice their own needs or desires for the sake of the friendship .

Rob Brennan, life coach/NLP practitioner, elaborated on this, saying it’s an unhealthy expectation to believe that someone will drop everything and be there for us whenever we want.

He said, “We don’t understand that they have their own journey and their own lives, and just because they don’t come around doesn’t mean they don’t like or care about us.”

Jealousy is another toxic friendship problem, according to the life coach.

He explained, “The kind of BFF posts on social media that present a perfect kind of relationship where they constantly support each other and do everything together just aren’t realistic.

“If one of them is doing something to someone else it could be seen as betrayal, or if they are spending a little too much time with someone else it could be jealousy – these are all red flags of an unhealthy relationship that needs fixing . be worked through.

“You should be happy that they are spending time with other people and happy that they are following their own path and their own journeys.”

“These beliefs can create an unhealthy dynamic where one person feels like they are constantly giving and the other person is constantly taking, leading to resentment and frustration,” Dr. Lisa said.

HOW TO DEAL WITH UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS IN A FRIENDSHIP

To deal with these expectations, it’s important to step back and examine why you have them and whether “they are realistic or fair.”

She said, “Try to be honest with yourself about what you expect from your friends and whether these expectations are reasonable.

“It can also be helpful to communicate your expectations with your friends and have an open and honest conversation about what each person needs and wants from the relationship.”

She added that things become toxic when someone is intentionally or unintentionally unkind because of the expectations they hold.

They are so fixated on being correct and right that they do what they can to prove it, resulting in hurt feelings.

If you can’t talk these issues out and respect each other’s boundaries, she explained “you may need to consider whether it’s healthy for you to continue the friendship.”

It’s important to remember that “it’s okay to set boundaries and prioritize your own well-being, even if it means ending a toxic relationship.”

“If you’re having trouble coping with a toxic friend, it may also be helpful to seek support from other friends or a therapist.”

