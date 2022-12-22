Experts have found a whole new attack vector for AWS

Tech
By Jacky
Mitiga, a cloud incident management company, claims to have discovered an entirely new attack vector that could put Amazon Web Services (AWS) users at risk of cyber-attacks.

In a report (opens in new tab)said the company that a new Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (opens in new tab) (VPC) feature called “Elastic IP transfer” (EIP) can be exploited by threat actors to compromise IP addresses and thus reach target endpoints.

