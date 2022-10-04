Experts fear anxiety pills will cause the next 'opioid level' drug addiction crisis

Experts warned today that the US risks sparking an opioid-like crisis with anxiety pills if it decides to screen anyone under the age of 65 for the condition.

The US Preventative Services Task Force, one of the most influential agencies in the US health care system, last month recommended that the roughly 200 million Americans age 18 and older be monitored, even if they have no symptoms.

It would make clinical help for anxiety more accessible and force patients to jump through fewer hoops to get help, the doctors claim.

But experts told DailyMail.com it could spark a surge in anti-anxiety drug prescriptions — already feared to be at the center of a burgeoning addiction crisis in the US.

The most common anxiety medication falls into the class of benzodiazepines, with fast-acting drugs such as Xanax, Klomopin, Valium, and Ativan belonging to the group.

dr. Anna Lembke, chief of the dual diagnosis clinic for addiction medicine at Stanford University, told this website that she feared the new guidelines would contain echoes of the opioid epidemic.

dr. Jonathan Shedler, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, told Fox News it would be “terrible” to follow the recommendation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that by 2021, 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, nearly 80 percent of which were caused by opioids.

Some experts fear that new guidelines for anxiety screening for all U.S. adults under 65, even if they have no symptoms, could lead to overmedicalization and even trigger a potential opioid-like addiction crisis (file photo)

The task force published draft guidelines with the recommendation on September 20.

It is open to public comment until October 17, but it is rare for draft guidelines not to be confirmed in official guidelines.

It previously made a similar recommendation for children ages eight to 17.

About one in five American adults — or about 40 million people — is estimated to suffer from some degree of anxiety.

The group cites the increasing prevalence of anxiety during the pandemic as part of the rationale for the change, but says the issue had been considered before the rise of Covid.

‘It’s the wrong solution at the wrong time,’ DOCTOR!!!! said Shedler.

“You can’t just cut the world into disorder and think you’re doing a good job of determining someone’s mental health needs.”

He notes that under these guidelines, a primary care physician will screen patients for anxiety using a quick seven-question survey — before any evaluation by a psychologist.

“Primary care is not the place to get mental health,” he continued.

“The doctors don’t have time. They don’t have the resources. They don’t have the training.’

These quick screenings make it easy for a person to walk out of the doctor’s office with a prescription for an anti-anxiety drug.

dr. Anna Lembke (left), chief of the Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic at Stanford University, compared the guidelines to recommendations for prescription painkillers that fueled the US opioid crisis. dr. Jonathan Shedler (right), a psychiatry professor at the University of California, San Francisco, said primary care physicians are not equipped to screen for anxiety

A simple study is insufficient, said Dr. Shedler, because everyone’s circumstances are different and the answers to a few questions can’t tell the whole story.

“This kind of screening will diagnose huge numbers of people with a condition and quite a few of them will end up on a lifelong path from one medication and one treatment after another,” he continued.

“If in fact they are reacting to realistic conditions in the world.”

dr. Lembke fears this will spark a new addiction crisis in the US.

‘Benzos’, the highly addictive anti-anxiety party drug Benzodiazepines, often referred to as benzos, are the most common class of anxiety medications prescribed in the United States. They are also often abused as a party drug because of their intense, fast-acting side effects. The drugs are very effective in reducing one’s energy and putting them in a relaxed state. However, benzos are highly addictive and even when used properly, a person can develop dependence on them over time. Popular drugs that fall into the category include Valium, Klonopin, and Xanax

“In the United States, when the Joint Commission mandated that all physicians screen all patients for pain, even if the patient did not come in for pain symptoms or showed physical stigmata of pain, the result was an increase in opioid prescribing, contributing to our current opioid epidemic,” she told DailyMail.com.

“I saw something similar happen with mandatory anxiety screening.”

She highlights drugs like Valium, Klonopin, and Xanax — all of which fall under the umbrella of benzodiazepines or “benzos” — as particularly dangerous.

The drugs are highly addictive and their intense side effects have made them popular party drugs.

Someone who takes the drugs every day to control severe cases of anxiety can become dependent on them within a few days matter of weekssuggest studies.

The body also builds up a tolerance to the drugs, meaning frequent use will require more and more over time to control their addiction.

Like opioids, prescriptions will eventually run out or become unavailable.

In the most extreme cases, users take to the streets where versions of the drug are circulating that may contain dangerous contaminants such as fentanyl.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of the drug overdose crisis in America and is responsible for 70 percent of these deaths in the US.

Some experts also fear that these new guidelines could put pressure on and already overburden the healthcare system.

dr. Gail Saltz, an associate professor of psychiatry at NY Presbyterian Hospital’s Weill-Cornell School of Medicine, told DailyMail.com that a severe shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists in the US will leave many newly diagnosed anxiety patients with little help for their condition.

She also fears the screening by GPs will deter them from performing other routine checkups, especially in the elderly who need to be screened for diseases such as cancer.

Physicians often only have 15 minutes to spend with each patient before they have to get on with their busy schedule, which often distracts them little time and energy to perform all necessary tasks.