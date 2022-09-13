Experts divided over whether Trump can use his $115m war chest to fund presidential run

Former President Donald Trump has raised at least $99 million in the bank for his Save America PAC — an amount that gives him tremendous ability to shape the Republican field, but will face restrictions if he runs for president. the presidency.

Trump has yet to say he is an official presidential candidate, giving him more flexibility in how to collect and spend the money. In the current scenario, he has distributed money to fund “election defense” for staffers who ran for the House committee on Jan. 6, funded presidential portraiture and helped political allies.

His campaign money is under scrutiny after revelations of dozens of grand jury subpoenas to Trump associates.

Sitting at over $115 million in various political committees, Trump has positioned himself as a unique indomitable force in the GOP who would almost certainly have the resources to overwhelm his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign.

The cash advantage matches his poll advantage over other Republicans, even as he faces a slew of investigations, including a Justice Department investigation into national security documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago.

But that huge pile of money also emerges as a potential vulnerability. The Save America PAC is Trump’s primary fundraising vehicle and also serves as a public face for Trump’s slashing attacks on his rivals.

Now the PAC is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas seeking information about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

The scope of the probe is unclear. Grand jury subpoenas and search warrants issued by the Justice Department in recent days have covered numerous topics, including Trump’s PAC, according to people familiar with the case who requested anonymity in an ongoing investigation. to discuss research.

The subpoenas seek both documents and testimony and, according to one of the people, ask at least some of the recipients about their knowledge of attempts to commit voter fraud.

Trump has used the PAC to fund his campaign-style rallies. But he has also used it to pay legal fees for former aides testifying before the Jan. 6 panel

The subpoenas also demand records of communications with Trump-allied attorneys who supported efforts to nullify the 2020 election results and colluded to draft fake voters in battlefield states. One specific area of ​​focus appears to be the “Save America Rally” that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol uprising, the person said.

That event came up again and again during House Select Committee hearings proving the day’s events.

According to the New York Times, subpoenas have been handed out to Trump-related figures, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump advisers Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman. Former White House speechwriter and assistant Stephen Miller has also been subpoenaed.

The investigation is one of several criminal investigations Trump is currently facing, including investigating how documents with secret markings ended up at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Regardless of Save America’s ultimate role in the investigations, the flurry of developments has drawn attention to the management of the PAC, how it raised money and where those funds went.

One thing Trump can’t do is just put the money into a presidential campaign.

‘There is almost no limitation, because it is not campaign money. He can’t put it into his campaign, that’s one thing he can’t do with it… but there’s no rule, law or regulation restricting the use of those funds,” election expert Ken Gross said. NPR.

Once Trump starts a campaign, he must raise money through a campaign account and cannot use the money for personal use.

He can also exploit gray areas of the law at a time when he can say he’s just “testing the waters” of a presidential campaign, and use the money to pay for the exploration.

California Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, in a Jan. 6 hearing, called Trump’s fundraising a “rip-off” that “misled” donors by claiming the money would go to fight what Trump believes to be election fraud.

“During the commission’s investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors about where their money would go and what it would be used for,” Ms Lofgren said. “So there wasn’t just the big lie, there was also the big scam.”

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich dismissed the subpoenas, saying an “armed and politicized Justice Department” was casting “a blind net to intimidate and silence Republicans fighting for its America First agenda.” Representatives of the Department of Justice declined to comment.

While Trump has over $115 million in various commissions, the vast majority of it is stored at Save America. The PAC ended July with more than $99 million in cash, according to fundraising data — more than the Republican and Democratic national campaign committees combined.

Trump has continued to boast of small-dollar donations in the months since, frustrating other Republicans struggling to raise money ahead of the November midterm elections.

Save America was set up as a leadership PAC designed to allow political figures to raise money for other campaigns. But the groups are often used by would-be candidates to fund political travel, polls and personnel, while “testing the waters” ahead of potential presidential runs. The accounts can also be used to contribute money to other candidates and party organizations, allowing potential candidates to build up political capital.

Much of the money Trump has amassed was raised in the days and weeks following the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. That’s when Trump supporters were bombarded with a non-stop stream of emails and texts, many capitalized and blatant lies about a stolen 2020 election, asking for money for an “election defense fund.”

But such a fund never existed. Instead, Trump has spent the money on other purposes. He has funded dozens of rallies, paid staff and used the money to travel while teasing an expected presidential run in 2024.

Other editions were more unusual. There was the $1 million donated last year to the Conservative Partnership Institute, a nonprofit that employs Cleta Mitchell and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, both of whom helped Trump’s failed bid to reverse the 2020 election. , encouraged.

According to Smithsonian spokesperson Linda St. Thomas, there was a $650,000 “charitable donation” to the Smithsonian Institution in July to help fund portraits of Trump and the former first lady that will one day hang in the National Portrait Gallery.

Much of the money also funded another kind of defense fund — one that paid for the legal fees of Trump confidants and aides called to testify before the Jan. 6 commission.

In all, Trump’s extensive political operation since the uprising has spent at least $8 million on “legal advice” and “legal expenses” at at least 40 law firms, according to an analysis of campaign finance disclosures.

It’s unclear how much of that money went toward legal costs for staffers after a congressional committee began investigating the origin of the attack. But at least $1.1 million has been paid to Elections LLC, a company founded by former Trump White House ethics attorney Stefan Passantino, according to campaign finance and corporate data.

An additional $1 million was paid to a legal trust at the same address as Passantino’s company. Passantino did not respond to a request for comment Monday night. Payments have also been made to companies specializing in environmental regulation and real estate.