Experts debate whether extra-terrestrial contact could cause global conflict

Scientists have debated whether the discovery of alien life could spark a devastating war on Earth, with nations fighting for access to communicate with extraterrestrials.

In a paper published in the journal Space Policy, submitted on September 29, the authors criticized an earlier paper from 2020 which predicted ‘international conflict and potentially catastrophic consequences’ if contact with aliens was made.

The debate centers on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, commonly referred to as SETI, which involves sending radio signals into space in the hope that intelligent life forms will respond.

Massive radio telescopes used for SETI projects can be found all over the world, including the Lovell Telescope in the UK, LOFAR in the Netherlands and China’s FAST.

The Five Hundred Meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in Guizhou Province, China

The Lovell Telescope located in Macclesfield, Cheshire is used for SETI research

In the 2020 paper, The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Realpolitik Consideration, it was argued that if a nation successfully opened a communication channel with extraterrestrial life, it may seek to withhold it from others, leading to the outbreak of global war as nations fighting for access to foreign technology.

The article was authored by Ken Wisian, a geophysicist and former major general in the US Air Force, and John Traphagan, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin in the US.

Wisian and Traphagan argued in the paper that information from extraterrestrial sources would be so invaluable that the first nation to establish contact with aliens would attempt to monopolize control of transmissions, leading to the possibility of an information arms race. This in turn would lead to war, as well as cause the radio telescope facilities and the scientists within them to direct military targets.

However, a counterargument presented in the 2022 paper is that such a scenario would be highly unlikely, especially since it would take hundreds of years for messages to be sent back and forth through the endless vast space, making the value of theoretical communication very lower than Wisian and Traphagan suggest.

‘The stars we’re aiming for are hundreds or thousands of light years away. And so even if it’s a communicative signal, even if that signal is meant for us to decode, we can’t respond,’ Jason Wright, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State University and the paper’s lead author, told the paper. Planetary Society in a podcast.

“We can send the signal back, but if the thing is 200 light years away, then we say, ‘Oh good, we got your message. Tell us about X, Y, Z.” And 400 years later we get the answer.’

Is ET waiting for us to call home? Scientists say real-time communication is light years away

Referring to the unlikely scenario following the discovery of alien life of an instantaneous line of communication in which humanity would receive all kinds of information that could be immediately put to use, Wright wrote in the paper that there may be a possibility that politicians or others managers will misunderstand the potential of an information monopoly.

“So this won’t be the persistent contact where we ask questions: “How do your laser beams work? How do we put them on our tanks?” That’s not going to happen, he said.

Meanwhile, Wright suggests that “transparency, data sharing and education of policymakers” is the best way forward, rather than SETI facilities having “their security hardened,” as Wisian and Traphagan suggest in their paper.

Large-scale SETI projects date as far back as the 1960s, when the United States started Project Ozma, which used a radio telescope to search for extraterrestrial radio signals. In 1994, the SETI@home project was launched, allowing volunteers to install software on their computers to analyze data from radio telescopes.