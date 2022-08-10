Experts call for increased testing for ‘forever chemicals’ in exposed populations

A panel of experts calls for clinical guidance regarding exposure to “forever chemicals,” which must be updated, amid a growing body of evidence showing that the compounds many Americans interact with on a daily basis pose significant long-term danger. to shape.

A report published by a panel of experts in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) recommends that people with known exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — either through work or at home — be screened for trace amounts of the chemicals in their blood and receive additional information about the possible long-term negative effects of the exposure.

The world is slowly learning more about these chemicals. A growing body of research also shows that repeated exposure to it can put a person at increased risk of developing cancer, difficulty giving birth and increasing their overall risk of death.

These chemicals are more common than many people think. Kitchen appliances with non-stick coating can often have the fabrics on them. Eating some fish or everyday products can also expose a person. They could even be found in tap water and on some fabrics.

In response to these findings, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cut tolerable exposure to the chemicals by more than 99 percent in June. However, the change is very recent, which means that a large proportion of Americans have already been unknowingly exposed and could develop health problems as a result.

An expert panel recommends that people with known exposure to ‘forever chemicals’ undergo screenings to see if they are at risk of developing serious health problems as a result (file photo)

‘Forever chemicals’ are commonly found on household products such as non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing and some food packaging (file photo)

The experts warn that while not all exposure will lead to poor health outcomes, it is likely that nearly 100 percent of the U.S. population has been exposed to it.

“While not all infections relate to health advice violations, the ubiquity of the contamination is alarming,” the report said.

“In addition, nearly 100 percent of the US population is exposed to at least one PFAS.”

The panel recommends that people who have known exposure have blood tests to look for traces of the chemicals.

These chemicals are in many products that Americans come into contact with on a daily basis. They are best known in non-stick pots and pans, where they can contaminate food after reaching high heat.

They are also commonly found in some stain-resistant and waterproof clothing and food packaging.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warn that the chemicals could contaminate tap water.

As a result, some of the animals and crops that a person eventually eats may also be contaminated with the chemicals.

Some heat-insulating fast food packaging also uses the hazardous chemicals.

Officials warn that many people may also have increased exposure to the chemicals through the workplace, especially those who work at an airport, military base or wastewater treatment plant.

This kind of increased exposure can be incredibly dangerous. The chemicals can weaken a person’s antibody responses to some diseases, increasing the risk of serious complications or death.

It is also linked to multiple cancers, such as breast, testicular, and kidney cancer. A mother with significant exposure to the chemicals can pass it on to a child when she gives birth. She is also more likely to have a failed pregnancy.

The EPA took drastic action against these chemicals in June. It issued an advisory to drastically lower acceptable levels of forever chemicals in household items.

Under the new guideline, the EPA no longer recommends drinking water containing more than 0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) PFOA and 0.02 ppt PFOS.

Previous guidelines had a maximum recommended amount ppt of 70, a huge shift by America’s major environmental agency.

“People on the front lines of PFAS contamination have suffered for far too long,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

“That’s why EPA is taking aggressive action as part of a government response to prevent these chemicals from being released into the environment and to protect concerned families from this ubiquitous challenge.”

While the cuts will help prevent more exposures in the future, the NASEM piece discusses what more needs to be done to help those already affected.

The panel is calling on the CDC Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) to update its guidelines regarding these exposures.

First, those with known exposure — especially through the workplace — should be blood tested to test for chemicals forever.

Those who are later found to be at risk for health deficiencies through exposure should be made aware of this and should know what to watch out for with their health.