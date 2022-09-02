Experts are concerned about mysterious pneumonia in Argentina

A mysterious form of pneumonia has surfaced in Argentina, infecting ten people and killing three. Some fear the mysterious infection could be the source of the next Covid-like pandemic, though experts say it’s too early to be sure.

The mysterious disease was discovered in the South American province of Tucumán, the most populous part of Argentina. Officials aren’t sure of the source of the illness but have ruled out obvious suspects such as Covid, flu and hantavirus.

Some fear it could have jumped from an animal to a human. Eight confirmed cases among health workers in the region are also infected – indicating it is contagious.

dr. Davidson Hammer (pictured), an infectious disease expert at Boston University, told DailyMail.com that the current risk level for Americans is 0.1 in 10.

While officials in Argentina are sounding the alarm about the unknown disease, many experts are not yet concerned. Dr Davidson Hammer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University, told DailyMail.com that the current risk level for Americans is 0.1 in 10.

Others say it’s too early to write it off, but it’s likely that the outbreak will “extinguish” like many other mysterious diseases in the past.

Hammer says in a pre-Covid world, many of these warnings would appear before experts found out the disease in question was something they already knew about.

“In my experience over the last 20 years or so there are periodic warnings going out about some mysterious illness or mysterious pneumonia and it’s in a part of the world where there is no good diagnostic capacity,” he explained.

‘Then they notice that it is not so unusual if they test more extensively.’

However, there are some examples where the infection was new. He cites the SARS outbreak in 2002, which first started as an unknown disease in Guangdong, China.

Then there’s the mysterious illness that emerged in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, which eventually erupted in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says ruling out some common causes of pneumonia so quickly is “worrying” because it increases the likelihood that the virus is something new and potentially dangerous.

Overall, he says it’s too early for Americans to worry. He rated the current risk factor as a “0.1” on a scale to 10.

The mysterious pneumonia occurred in Argentina’s Tucuman province, the most densely populated region of the South American country

The disease has been found in ten patients, eight of whom are health professionals. Three deaths confirmed as part of outbreak (file photo)

Other experts told DailyMail.com that it is still too early to make a decision about this infection.

“I think it’s too early to know how much of a public health concern this pneumonia outbreak in Argentina is,” said Dr. William Petri, a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia.

“Our ability to identify the cause of pneumonia, through a combination of molecular testing and classical cultures, is much better, although not perfect, so uncertainty about the cause of the outbreak will continue for days to weeks.”

OUTBREAK IN ARGENTINI: WHAT DO WE KNOW? What happened? Nine people in Argentina have been affected by pneumonia, inflammation of tissue in the lungs. Pneumonia is usually caused by a bacterial infection or a virus. The Argentine patients have tested negative for 30 common viruses, raising concerns that a new pathogen could be the culprit. Who is affected? Eight health workers and one ICU patient are infected. The 70-year-old patient was being treated at a private hospital in Tucumán, a small region 800 miles northwest of the capital Buenos Aires. The female patient and two medics at the hospital have died. Of the other six infected people, two are being monitored at home and four are in hospital in serious condition. Is it a concern? Western experts have said it is too early to sound the alarm. But the similarities with the origins of Covid and the relentless last two years of the pandemic will undoubtedly cause concern. Reports of unexplained pneumonia began leaking from Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, told DailyMail.com: “More research is needed to understand what is behind these cases of pneumonia. It is important that this outbreak is studied in detail and that an ideological agent is found.’

Professor Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia in England, told MailOnline: ‘These reports of unexplained pneumonia happen from time to time.

And while most such outbreaks eventually go away, with or without a diagnosis, that is not guaranteed, as we know all too well.

‘The most important thing is to have these samples examined further to find out which virus or which bacterium is responsible.’

World Health Organization advisers have publicly supported theories that the outbreak could have been caused by a form of Legionella — a bacteria that grows in water systems.

The three fatalities include two medics and a 70-year-old woman who were admitted to the clinic in northern Argentina.

The first death was recorded on Monday, the second on Wednesday and the third on Thursday.

Health chiefs said the woman, who was in hospital for surgery, may be “patient zero,” but it is still investigating this hypothesis.

Of the six people undergoing treatment, four were in hospital in serious condition and two in isolation at home.

All other clinic staff were checked.

The symptoms associated with the disease so far are vomiting, high fever, diarrhea, and body aches.

Luis Medina Ruiz, Tucumán’s health minister, told local media: “What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory disease with bilateral pneumonia and a compromise in [X-ray] images are very similar to Covid, but that is out of the question.’

He said the patients were tested for more than 30 bugs — including “Covid, cold, both type A and B flu” — all of which were negative.

Samples were sent to Argentina’s National Administration of Health Laboratories and Institutes for further analysis.

The hospital is locked and patient contacts are being traced and isolated.

Officials are also investigating whether the flood of cases is the result of a bacterial outbreak, possibly due to contaminated water or air conditioning.

The health ministry said the outbreak could be from an infectious agent, but it has not ruled out “toxic or environmental causes.”