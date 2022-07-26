Expert warns that Covid-caused smell-loss is returning with BA.5 variant

Loss of smell associated with COVID-19 infection is making a comeback, but an expert believes the condition can be treated at home with items a person likely already has in the house.

One of the earliest unique side effects of a COVID-19 infection was the loss of taste and smell in those infected. However, the prevalence of olfactory problems seemed to disappear when the Omicron variant was introduced late last year.

With the emergence of the BA.5 variant, experts noticed a trend return from these problems.

While the return of scent loss is worrisome, Dr. Rodney Schlosser, director of Rhinology at the Nasal and Sinus Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, told DailyMail.com that simple scent therapy treatments — some of which can be done self-guided at home — can help a person redevelop their sense of smell over time.

Just using goods like flowers, coffee, fruit, or other sweet scents can help retrain olfactory cells in the nose to work again — similar to how one might train a muscle.

Schlosser explains that regularly smelling goods in the home can help retrain a person’s sense of smell and recover from the loss of a COVID-19 infection (file photo)

‘The very first variants of the pandemic had much more odor loss,’ explains Schlosser.

‘As we progress with the Omicron variant, those percentages have decreased considerably, but unfortunately it seems that the degree of odor loss is increasing again and is comparable to the earliest variants.’

He explains that the suspected reason for the loss of smell is caused by the virus that attacks neurons in the nose and damages the cells responsible for a person’s sense of smell.

While smell may have been the most overlooked sense before the pandemic, in the past two years many have realized how important it is to life.

“One of the good things about the pandemic is that we now understand how important our sense of smell is to our quality of life,” he said.

dr. Rodney Schlosser (pictured), director of Rhinology at the Nasal and Sinus Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, said these self-guided olfactory treatments can be very effective.

The sense of smell has many survival functions, such as detecting unsafe or contaminated food and water, and being able to detect harmful chemicals in the air.

Smell is also key to a person’s sense of taste and losing it greatly affects whether they can enjoy food properly.

“Imagine going out to dinner with family and friends, but not being able to enjoy the food or enjoy a glass of wine, because our sense of smell really determines our enjoyment of food and flavors,” said Schlosser. .

‘It’s really not our taste buds. It’s our smelling nerves.’

In many cases, it can take years for a person’s scent to recover — if at all — but there are treatments that can help speed up the process and restore a person’s scent.

A doctor may give a person nasal sprays, allergy medications, other medications, and even appliances that could address problems, but Schlosser says a possible solution could lie at home.

He recommends that a person with smell problems regularly smell things like candles, flowers, or coffee every day to restore their sense of smell.

Over time, they will realize that their scent is slowly getting stronger, even returning to full strength within a few months.

‘Up in the brain are stem cells that can read and that can regenerate and develop into smelling nerves,’ explains Schlosser.

He compared it to training a muscle that slowly gets stronger.

‘Just like with physiotherapy, or when you start exercising and you have stress and can create a stimulus. The body [thinks] it has to respond to that external stimulus.’

‘That’s what we think scent retraining’ [does].’