Expert warns house prices may soar if stamp duty cut – but PM ‘says it WILL help first-time buyers’

Lowering stamp duties could lead to soaring house prices and cause people looking to get on the real estate ladder to “pull their hair out,” an expert has warned, but Liz Truss insists first-time buyers will benefit from the move.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is reportedly planning to cut taxes on property purchases as part of efforts to keep the housing market moving as interest rates rise and boost growth.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have been working on the plans for over a month and the Chancellor will formally announce the far-reaching plans in a mini-budget on Friday, The times reports.

The prime minister, who is in New York for a United Nations summit, emphasizes that the proposal will help new buyers get up the real estate ladder.

But finance and real estate experts have warned today that house prices will rise if stamp duties are abolished.

Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at investment firm AJ Bell, said new buyers are “questioning who exactly will benefit.”

She told LBC: “Right now, while there are signs that the housing market is cooling, it has been incredibly robust. The idea that many people who try to stoke the housing ladder again, many people will now roll up their sleeves.

HM Revenue & Customs statistics released today show stamp duty receipts up 29 per cent for April-August to £2bn

‘The question is whether a reduction in stamp duties will increase house prices or just prevent cooling? History tells us that if you lower stamp duties, house prices go up.

‘At the moment we see house prices falling and interest rates rising.’

Ms Hewson added: “For anyone looking to buy a home, they think about affordability.

“A record number of new buyers are considering a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, something we never thought of when buying a home.

“The problem is it makes housing less affordable for those on lower incomes and I think a lot of people will look at the whole package of measures announced Friday by Liz Truss and the new chancellor and wonder who exactly is benefiting.”

Lucian Cook, chief of residential research at Savills, said he would have preferred alternative options such as targeted lighting for families looking to downsize and lower stamp duty rates for those buying greener homes.

He said: “By lowering stamp duties, the government hopes it will support demand at a time when there are indications that it is beginning to decline.

‘They will pay particular attention to how the prospects in the housing market affect consumer confidence and spending in the economy.

More specifically, they hope it will be a way to offset the impact of the rise in the cost of living, and more relevantly, higher costs of mortgage debt, which are expected to put further pressure on house prices and transaction levels next year. .

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said he would have preferred alternative options

Interest costs on the UK’s £2.4 trillion mountain of debt hit a record £8.2 billion last month as rising inflation took its toll

The risks of the extraordinary tax cut strategy were exposed this morning with official figures showing the government borrowed a further £11.8bn in August

“In an ideal world, we would have liked the government to take the opportunity to look at how changes in stamp duty can address specific problems in the housing market.

Ms Cook outlined the measures she would like to see implemented, adding: “First, they should consider targeted lighting for downsizers – perhaps similar in scale and design to those for new buyers – to address one of the barriers to more efficient use of our existing housing stock.

Second, they should look at lower stamp duties on the purchase of more energy-efficient homes, especially since housing remains the problem child of reducing our carbon emissions.

“That would further encourage existing homeowners to do pre-sale improvement work.

But Stuart Adam, a senior economist at the Institute of Fiscal Studies, said stamp duty is a “harmful tax” and lowering it is always a positive move.

He told MailOnline: ‘This will be very helpful from an economic growth point of view and it’s a good idea to reduce it.

“The other point is that it mainly benefits current homeowners, who will see the value of their home rise.

“Until we know the exact details of the plan on Friday, we won’t know what the impact will be on starters. It may very well turn out to be specific to starters then it will obviously help them. In general, however, cutting them doesn’t do much to help them.

“If I have kids and want to buy a bigger house, and you want to downsize, the stamp duty will make it too expensive or you’ll be worse off. But cutting it makes it easier. Then we’ll both be better off.

‘In general, stamp duty is a harmful tax and lowering it is a good thing’

Dominic Agace, chief executive of estate agents Winkworth, also praised the plans as “a voice for optimism” and said the move doesn’t necessarily mean a rise in house prices.

He said: ‘It should be encouraging that we are talking about growth plans, not austerity. The stamp duty reform would embody this. We know that lower taxes allow more people to get the right size for their family needs, especially in the Southeast.

“As we saw right after the London pandemic, that doesn’t mean prices should go up. Downsizers are encouraged to take the step so that the housing ladder is unblocked.

‘With more movers, this also means that the total tax payment from the government will increase.

“A budget for growth is a voice for optimism. I think that’s a route we all prefer, of course. Sentiment is a major driver in the housing market, which plays a huge role in the UK economy due to its ripple effect on all types of businesses.”

And Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, the real estate and rental agency, said: “Some buyers and sellers entering the market are feeling the pressure of the cost of living crisis and interest rate hikes, so a cut in stamp duties. will definitely decrease. affordability.

‘It is positive to see the new Prime Minister taking steps to support the market; another aspect to take into account is the high need for long-term investors offering good quality rental properties. It is not yet known whether the proposals for stamp duty also apply to those who buy additional homes.’

Ms. Truss has made it clear that she is determined to focus on growth, arguing that everyone gets richer as the “pie” gets bigger.

Mr. Kwarteng also plans to reverse the increase in national insurance and cancel a corporate tax increase planned for next year.

He will also remove the cap on City bonuses, with Ms Truss saying yesterday she is willing to make “unpopular” decisions that benefit the rich to revive the economy.

Separate statistics from HM Revenue & Customs showed today that stamp duty receipts rose 29 per cent for April-August to £2bn.

Last year, a stamp duty holiday introduced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak came to an end. During the holidays, there were spikes in demand as buyers rushed to maximize their savings.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average house price in the UK rose by 15.5% a year in July, the biggest increase in 19 years.

The year-on-year jump in inflation was primarily due to “a base effect” of the price declines seen at this time last year, due to changes in the stamp duty holiday, the report said.

The average UK house price in July 2022 was £292,000, which is £39,000 higher than at the same time last year.