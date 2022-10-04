Expert: School shooter faked fetal alcohol symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Prosecutors spent several hours on Tuesday proving that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz intentionally misbehaved on tests conducted to see if he suffers from a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, the main reason his lawyers say he killed 17 people. killed him four years ago.

But after presenting dozens of charts showing the results of IQ tests and other studies and lengthy explanations of means and standard deviations, which the judge even joked, she understood why some jurors drank strong Cuban coffee, and assistant prosecutor Jeff Marcus pulled. his trump card.

He turned to the simplest test given to Cruz: How fast can the known killer tap his dominant left index finger?

In tests conducted earlier this year by experts hired by his lawyers, Cruz averaged 22 taps in 10 seconds. Prosecution neuropsychologist Robert Denney said the average man scores 51 on that test, and a 22 would be a score that would only beat someone with a serious brain injury that causes physical stiffness.

Marcus then played a video clip of a cell phone from the February 14, 2018massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where Cruz fired his fire AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle 20 times in seven seconds, including a one second pause – each shot required a separate trigger pull. He then showed a security video of Cruz spinning smoothly and firing two shots at a carriage trying to stop him and another of him quickly removing the magazine from his gun and loading a new one.

Someone who really scored that poorly on the finger tap test “couldn’t pull the trigger like that,” Denney said, nor could he shoot and reload in one move like he did.

cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to the murders of 14 students and three staff members – the trial alone will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole. A unanimous vote by the seven-man, five-woman jury is required for Cruz to get killed. Anything less and his sentence will be life.

Chief Prosecutor Mike Satz hopes Denney’s testimony will refute the defense’s claim that… heavy drinking by Cruz’s biological mother during pregnancy set him on a lifelong path of bizarre and sometimes aggressive behavior that culminated in the shooting. The defense also tried to show that his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, was overwhelmed after her husband died when Cruz was 5 and never received full treatment for his mental health issues. She died less than three months before the shooting.

Denney, who does contract work for the federal prison system, testified on Tuesday that he disagrees with defense experts’ claim that Cruz suffers from a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. The Missouri practitioner said the former Stoneman Douglas student’s IQ scores of about 90 and the results of tests given to him after the attack do not support that diagnosis.

“Mr. Cruz’s scores are exactly what we would expect from someone who has no fetal alcohol problems,” Denney said.

Denney will be questioned by Cruz’s lawyers on Thursday. The court will not be in session on Wednesday because of Yom Kippur. The prosecution is expected to complete its rebuttal case in the coming days with closing arguments and deliberations scheduled for next week.

