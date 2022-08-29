Expert says that avoiding situations that cause anxiety could be a ‘double edged sword’

dr. Tracy Marks (pictured) told DailyMail.com that part of the increasing prevalence of anxiety may be due to people feeling more open when discussing their mental health issues

While a person may feel that avoiding situations that cause anxiety is an easy way to stay comfortable, one expert warns that it’s a “double-edged sword” that could do more damage in the future.

dr. Tracy Marks, a psychologist from Atlanta, Georgia, tells DailyMail.com that anxiety is a natural response to certain stressors — but if someone struggling with it doesn’t make an effort to overcome it, it will only get worse.

Anxiety has become more prevalent in America and around the world in recent years — so much so that some have described the situation as a crisis. While Marks believes that the number of people suffering from the condition has increased, she also believes that increased acceptance and understanding of mental health in recent years has led many to feel more open about their problems and seek help who otherwise wouldn’t have been.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that nearly one in five American adults suffers from clinical anxiety, with most people developing their first symptoms before age 21. Many have had to manage their stressors with little help as the country is simultaneously short of therapists.

Marks, who discusses mental health in her new book “Why Am I So Anxious?”, describes anxiety as the basic feeling of being distressed, whether it be an external or internal factor.

Fear has an evolutionary utility. It is activated when a person is in a potentially dangerous or precarious situation, giving them adrenaline and thereby making them more aware.

In the past, this could manifest as a person getting a boost of alertness when threatened by a large animal. In a more modern environment, someone who has to meet a tight deadline at work or school may start working faster because of the anxiety it causes.

Some people will develop more unusual forms of anxiety, explains Marks: “[anxiety] can be internal, like people can just be awakened with a sense of need and access and that can express that fear or worry, or it can also manifest as physical symptoms.”

These kinds of internal fears can often become problematic and even debilitating in a person’s life. At this point it can be classified as a form of clinical anxiety.

studies have found that fear among the American population, and around the world, has increased significantly in recent years.

Marks believes that the reason for this sudden increase is twofold. First, the current state of the world is terrifying. The COVID-19 pandemic was a trigger for some, but even before that, much of the social unrest and economic uncertainty faced by millions of people was enough to create a sense of need.

There is also likely an increase in symptom reporting involved in the increase.

It is now more socially acceptable for a person to struggle with problems such as anxiety and depression.

Many celebrities, such as Demi Lovato, Kendrick Lamar and Kevin Love, have all become famous for their struggles against circumstances. As a result, the average person may be better able to recognize that they are suffering and will feel less stigmatized when seeking help.

‘People [are] feel more comfortable talking about their experiences [with anxiety]said Mark.

In her book, Why Am I So Anxious?, Marks says improvements to diet, sleep, and exercise can help reduce a person’s anxiety every day.

“Because so many other people have it and talk about it, they talk about it more easily, so it can feel like there’s more of it.”

According to Marks, there are many ways to deal with anxiety without going down the path of taking prescription drugs.

On a structural level, a person can reduce some symptoms of anxiety by adjusting their diet, improving their sleep, and exercising every day.

She explains that reducing the intake of sugar and processed foods in the body can reduce inflammation, which reduces anxiety levels.

Seven to nine hours of sleep per night combined with about two and a half hours of moderate exercise per week is also known to help limit symptoms.

Daily stressors — such as having to meet a deadline at work or being under pressure for any other reason — can be managed through mindfulness and meditation, she says,

She recommends conscious breathing, where a person tightens and slows their breath, calming themselves.

A bad way to deal with anxiety, which can make the problems worse, is through avoidance.

While avoiding situations that you know cause stress may work in some situations, a person cannot protect themselves from these problems forever.

“Dodging is a kind of double-edged sword. Sometimes a person with social anxiety can… their anxiety can be caused by being around people or having to perform,” explains Marks.

“The more you avoid those things, the greater the fear becomes and it becomes more difficult to finally do these things, some of which are essential.

“When you’re working, you can’t go off speaking in a meeting forever.”

She advises a person to use techniques such as diaries to gain introspection and better understanding of their fear