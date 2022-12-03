Expert says Harry and Meghan will cause more distress to the royal family by streaming Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to “cause more grief” for the royal family when their Netflix documentary is finally released, an expert said.

The film’s first behind-the-scenes trailer — titled simply Harry & Meghan — was shared on Thursday, described by a royal commentator as the “perfect” moment for its release.

It came on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ high-profile visit to Boston, and Prince William will reportedly take part in crisis talks with King Charles upon his return.

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer and editor of Majesty Magazine, said the upcoming documentary is likely to raise concerns among the people at Buckingham Palace.

She said the mirror that Meghan looks “glorious” in the trailer, “dressed in something sheer or wrapped around Harry like she was in their engagement photos.”

Ms Seward added: ‘The timing is perfect. Just as his brother, the Prince of Wales, presents his Earthshot award in Boston, of which he is proud, Harry is ahead of him by releasing something provocative that everyone will want to watch.’

She concluded that Prince Harry is “on the verge of further distress to the institution of which he is the custodian,” in the wake of new accusations of racism at Buckingham Palace.

It comes as separate royal pundits have described Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix documentary – which could be released on December 8 – as a ‘declaration of war’.

The release of the promotional trailer dashed any hope that the Sussexes would declare a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

The footage features a voiceover of Harry saying earnestly, “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” over a black and white photograph of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying.

The film then immediately cuts to a shot centering on William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes behind them.

The message, royal sources say, is unmistakable. “I don’t see how anyone could see it as anything other than a declaration of war,” said one.

Another said the timing of the trailer’s release had not gone unnoticed by palace staff, adding, “None of this comes as a surprise.”

The minute-long Netflix teaser strongly suggests that the Sussexes will confront rumors about their tempestuous relationships with senior royals head-on.

In a deliberately provocative remark to an off-screen producer, Meghan says in the clip, “When the stakes are this high, wouldn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Undated handout photo released by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing in a kitchen

Undated photo released by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a photo booth

Royal insiders reacted with horror when the trailer was released on social media before the documentary aired on Netflix as part of the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

There was also disappointment that it was released to coincide with William and Kate’s trip to the US, their first visit to the country since 2014, during which the Prince hosts his major environmental project, the Earthshot Prize.

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step away from their full-time roles at the institution.”

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly about what they saw before, according to Netflix, and historians discussing the current state of the British Commonwealth and the royal family’s relationship with the press .

It adds: ‘The series does more than highlight a couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we interact with each other.’