Expert reveals what causes acne on different parts of the body and how to REALLY treat it

We’re all familiar with facial acne, but body acne is an equally irritating skin condition that can affect anyone of any age, and it’s especially frustrating in the summer when you want to show a little more skin.

Celebrity doctor Dr. Ginni Mansberg, who is best known as the family doctor on Sunrise, Australia’s leading breakfast show, told FEMAIL that body acne may need a different treatment than spots on your face to combat it.

And unlike facial acne, there’s a good chance that pimples on your body can be caused by the type of clothes you’re wearing, so changing your wardrobe can be crucial.

Here Femail reveals everything you need to know about body acne in unusual places and shares Dr. Mansberg on how to do it.

Renowned cosmetic physician and founder of ESK Skincare, Dr. Ginni Mansberg, reveals why body acne can occur in other more unusual parts of the body. ‘Bacne’ is the word used to describe pimples or spots on the back (stock image)

BACNE

“Bacne” is the word used to describe pimples or spots on the back. While it is common in teens, many adults experience it as well.

It’s a sign of more severe acne, and because it’s in a hard-to-reach area, it can be more stubborn than facial acne.

dr. However, Mansberg, the founder of ESK Skincare, explains that we treat acne the way we would treat acne on the face.

She says every pimple is caused by the same problem where you get a buildup of oil plus excess skin cells that clog the pore and cause inflammation.

This is a perfect breeding ground for bad actor bacteria like Cutebacterium Acnes (or C. Acnes)

How to treat it:

Acne on the trunk (the trunk) often accompanies more severe forms of facial acne.

“Given the tendency to scars, I recommend that you see a dermatologist as soon as possible,” she said.

“While a skincare regimen can help, it’s usually not enough on its own.

“And the longer that severe acne goes untreated, the greater the risk of acne scars — and that’s much harder to fix.”

It’s essential to wear clothes that allow the skin on your back to breathe, as well as making sure you change your clothes regularly after a workout or if you’re particularly sweaty.

dr. Mansberg would also recommend gentle skin care, including a soap-free cleanser, niacinamide, and retina topical.

She says, “You can try a topical salicylic acid mask, such as the Hydroxy Overnight Mask, or a dissolving microneedle patch, such as Spotless for pimples that developed despite your prescription medications.

“For a throbbing lump or cyst, don’t squeeze. Some ice or a cold compress can help reduce pain, redness, and swelling for some symptom relief.

“Ice cream can be wrapped in a cloth and used on clean skin for 30 seconds at a time.”

ACNE ON THE THIGHS

Acne on the thighs isn’t really acne, it’s a common condition called folliculitis, where hair follicles become inflamed. It is a common irritation among cyclists (stock image)

“Pimples on the thighs are called folliculitis,” explains Dr. Ginni. “This is a common skin condition where hair follicles become inflamed.”

This means that the condition is not acne per se. Although people who get acne are often more likely to have folliculitis.

It is caused by a range of infectious agents, from yeasts to bacteria, with golden staph being the most common culprit. But infections don’t always play a role.

You can get it from clogging the pores, for example from occlusive materials or even skin care like heavy moisturizing creams.

It can also be caused by skin irritation, some medications, such as steroids, and various skin diseases.

How to treat it:

Try to make sure that your shorts and pants are not too tight and that the skin can breathe.

dr. Mansberg says she sees places like this a lot with cyclists who love their Lycra.

She says: ‘Untreated, this folliculitis can turn into saddle soreness that results from a combination of friction, heat, pressure, moisture and bacteria in the saddle area.

“Once you’re done with your ride, put on some loose natural fabrics, like cotton.”

This will help reduce the buildup of sweat and bacteria in the area, but if this doesn’t work, talk to your doctor.

dr. Mansberg recommends using an antiseptic wash, such as 1 percent triclosan or 2 percent chlorhexidine.

She says if this doesn’t work should continue with a short course of antibiotics.

BUTT ACNE OR ‘BUTTNE’

Folliculitis on the buttocks is often accompanied by folliculitis of the thighs. Simple things like good personal hygiene are the most effective for treating this. You can also apply an antiseptic wash (stock image)

This is another example of folliculitis, just in an adjacent spot.

It often occurs in conjunction with folliculitis of the thighs.

Folliculitis on the buttocks is very common, but it’s probably one of the most embarrassing places to have spots, especially at this time of year when people show their bottoms more in swimwear, says Dr. Mansberg.

How to treat it:

All the principles of treating thigh pimples apply, such as applying an antiseptic wash.

Good personal hygiene, including showering every day, washing hands, and keeping your nails short and clean all help control folliculitis.

She says, “If you’re having a real flare-up, it could mean you have a bacterial infection. Consult your doctor.

“Some dermatologists recommend washing your towels, washcloths and sheets regularly and not sharing them with other family members.”

ACNE ON THE TITS

If you see pimples on the chest with some on the top of the breasts, you can assume it looks like bacne. However, according to Dr. Mansberg, acne under the breasts especially if large cysts and nodules need to be checked (stock image)

Acne under the breasts is uncommon, according to Dr. Ginni, and you should get it checked out.

“If it’s just chest acne with a little bit on the top of the breasts, then you can assume it looks like bacne, or trunk acne, and treat it like you would your face,” she said.

But spots under the breasts, especially if large cysts and nodules need to be checked.

She explains that Hiradenitis suppurativa is a condition that causes boils and abscesses in places with sweat glands and friction such as the armpits, between the buttocks, and under the breasts.

“It needs medical treatment. Don’t mess with skincare,” she said.

How to treat it:

To treat acne under the breasts, wash the area twice a day with mild soap, preferably unscented.

It’s essential to wash off sweat, so shower after a workout or period of heavy sweating – especially in warmer weather.

There are treatments that you can experiment with, such as tea tree oil, topical zinc, and birth control.

However, as Dr. Mansberg explains, if the acne develops as boils and abscesses and is painful, it is essential that you seek medical advice.