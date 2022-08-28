Expert reveals the secret coffee called ‘Magic’ that ‘those in the know’ order at Melbourne cafés

<!–

True coffee aficionados have revealed the secret blend you should try in every cafe and claim you’ll never be able to go back to your average latte or flat white.

The addictive brew ‘Magic’ can’t be found on any coffee shop menu – but leading baristas and coffee connoisseurs know all about the super strong brew.

Developed in the cafe-lined streets of Melbourne in the 2000s, the drink is technically a double ristretto — a short shot of a more concentrated espresso coffee — served with a three-quarter flat white.

This provides the “optimum” coffee-to-milk ratio needed for the perfect morning pick-me-up, fans claim.

Despite its popularity in Melbourne, arguably the most coffee-oriented city in the world, ‘Magic’ is still quite unknown in the rest of the country and the world.

When the matter comes up in Melbourne, reactions are evenly split between casual disdain (old news, it’s been around for years) and bewilderment (what are you talking about?), The age reported.

“Definitely, five years ago it was a real barista coffee, but in recent years people are trying something stronger,” Bowery told Williamsburg manager Edith Gilfedder.

The coffee is said to have originated in Brunswick ‘before the coffee culture got too crazy’.

Brand researcher Zenon Misko, who enjoyed a double ristretto at dinner and a flat white when he wanted a takeaway, claims to have hit upon the idea of ​​combining the coffee one day.

After trial and error, he realized that three quarters of a flat white was the ‘perfect’ amount of milk to go over.

“We both (Zenon and his barista) enjoyed the drink and I just told her that this is really a magical drink, and from then on it was just called ‘Magic’.”

By ordering the drink signals to the staff, according to some, you are an ‘insider’.