Expert reveals the factors that make it easier to have a good relationship with an ex

For some couples, a breakup or divorce will be followed by years of resentment with each side swearing never to see the others again. But others have managed to remain friends after their breakup.

After making their divorce official, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91, and model Jerry Hall, 65, insisted that they had settled their break-up deal and “remained good friends” despite their divorce.

This amicable split is very different from other celebrities, such as Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, who are engaged in a custody battle, or Kevin Federline and Britney Spears, who 16 years after their divorce are still washing their dirty laundry publicly via Instagram posts.

Even couples who have had relatively quiet splits at first, like Brangelina, can’t escape petty squabbles over their vineyard and property.

So is it ever possible to be friends with an ex? And if so, what is the secret ingredient of this post-divorce friendship?

Dating expert Tina Wilson told FEMAIL that age and child sharing are two factors that can make it easier to be friends with your ex.

“There are situations where you should never stay friends with an ex. However, if the relationship was healthy and there was no animosity, some former couples can remain friends after a breakup,” the expert said.

Jerry Hall, 65, and Rupert Murdoch, 91, said they remain ‘close friends’ after making their divorce official (pictured in London in 2016)

THE OLDER YOU ARE, THE BETTER YOUR CHANCE

‘The later in life you ‘go your own way’ can sometimes make all the difference, because the older people don’t feel like playing games with each other, she says.

This is especially true for people who have been married more than once,” Tina added.

“Life is too short and they just want each other to be happy, especially if the couple has had several marriages or long-term relationships, they have experience on their side to learn from their past mistakes/regrets.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis made headlines when the Don’t Worry Darling director was served with her ex’s legal papers during a presentation at CinemaCon 2020 in Las Vegas, pictured

LACK OF PASSION AT THE END CAN MAKE THE WAY FOR FRIENDSHIP

For relationships that were lacking in the romance department, staying friends will also be a good outcome.

“Saying goodbye to your friendship would be a great shame, especially if you spent some great years together and they were a big part of your life,” she said.

But honesty would be the key to making this particular scenario work.

“However, the couple must be honest with one another and ensure that they remain friends for the right reasons,” she added.

KEEPING FRIENDS CAN REALLY HELP YOU MOVE ON

“Staying friends with your ex can be a huge boost to your personal growth and you could feel like a part of your life is blocked or missing by trying to ignore it,” the expert said.

Staying friendly with an ex-partner is also a sign that you’re mature and that your past relationships don’t have any loose ends.

“Staying friends shows that you both have a level or maturity and don’t have unresolved issues that could do a lot of good for other/future relationships in your life,” she said.

Happier days! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up in 2020 after being together for nearly a decade and sharing two children

“Not only can your ex help you move on, they can also provide insight into why your romantic relationship didn’t work out,” she added.

And keeping boundaries clear is just as important.

“It’s healthy to keep boundaries in your newfound friendship, but they can be a great friend to catch up and socialize. You can also lean on them for emotional support because they know you better than anyone else,” she said.

WALKING IN THE SAME CIRCLES

Running in the same circles and having common interests, or the fear of bumping into each other at social events. can also lead to exes becoming friends.

“It’s standard for you both to let go, you run into each other, know each other’s business and are often reminded of each other. Therefore, in this situation, an ex-couple will consciously almost give in to defeat and embrace a friendship,” she said.

“Most exes meeting at work will likely result in one of them changing jobs. We spend more time at work than anywhere else, so it makes sense that this is a form of escape needed to help one or both of them move forward,” Tina added.

CO-PARENTSHIP

Finally, while challenging, co-parenting can require exes to remain friends for the sake of the children.

“Co-parenting can be done in two ways: it depends on how healthy the relationship was when it ended. If the divorce was toxic and there are unresolved issues, then building a relationship after that will be challenging,” Tina said.

“However, if it was amicable and you have a courtesy deal that works for both of you, then ex-couples can live rewarding and fulfilling lives as co-parenting,” she said.

“This is when you see ex-couples on vacation together with their children,” she said.