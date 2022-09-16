Expert reveals sneaky psychological hack that will reveal whether someone secretly hates you

A psychology expert has unveiled a hack that will help you wipe out your enemies, allowing you to discover if someone hates you or not and “scare the snakes” by giving them a seemingly superficial compliment.

Austin, a psychology expert based in the US, has unveiled a hack that allows you to discover someone’s true feelings for you

In his video, which garnered more than 1.8 million views, he starts by noting that his technique will rule out who you secretly don’t like.

“This technique is called scaring the snakes,” he says in his viral video.

He adds that if you “have a suspicion” that someone doesn’t like you, you should say something to them that could be perceived as “superficially polite or subtly insulting.”

Austin gives an example of a superficial compliment you can give others to test their true feelings for you.

“Hey, nice outfit,” says the psychologist.

He then notices by complimenting someone’s outfit, you can discover their inner feelings.

“A friend will take this as a superficial compliment, but a secret enemy will interpret it negatively and lash out.”

Austin adds that someone who secretly hates you will insult you after you give them a compliment that could be perceived as insulting.

He concludes his sneaky hack with the comment, “A strong negative reaction will show you what’s cooking beneath their surface and make you aware.”

In a previously viral video, Austin shared a ‘sneaky psychology hack to find out what someone really thinks about you’

While Austin has turned off the comments to his viral video, he has shared many other psychological hacks in the past that seem to help his viewers.

In a previously viral video, Austin shared a “creeping psychological hack to find out what someone really thinks about you.”

He begins by noting that you can use his trick with family, friends, and partners, but adds that you should be prepared for an “unexpected” response.

Austin adds, “The next time you’re with your selected person, ask them ‘what do you think of me?’ and expect a superficial answer.

He notes that people usually respond by noting that you’re “nice and fun to be with.”

From here on, Austin encourages his followers to ask their selected person why they are “nice and fun to hang out with.”

He notes that if the selected person doesn’t go into details or say “I don’t know,” they most likely don’t pay “great attention” to your relationship with them.

His followers flooded his comment section with praise, thanking him for his “help” and teaching them “sneaky” tricks to reveal the truth behind their relationships.

“You’re helping me a lot,” said one user.

Another user added: ‘This is cool! Oh, I’d love to psychology TikTok!’

“You just clarified a lot for me,” commented one user.

Another user wrote: ‘Thank you bro.’