Expert reveals what your smile can indicate about your health

New research continues to strengthen the direct link between an attractive smile and physical and mental health.

Studies show that smiling makes you appear more confident and attractive, in addition to the physical act of smiling, which triggers the part of your brain that regulates your emotions.

It’s believed that more than 30 percent of us smile more than 20 times a day on average, and according to Forbes, people with straight teeth are perceived as more trustworthy, confident and approachable.

So it is perhaps not surprising that many people feel an impact on their smile after the stress of recent years.

But if you’ve noticed stained, discolored, cracked or crooked teeth, it can be helpful to know what’s causing it and how to treat it.

“People often assume that our smiles are purely aesthetic,” commented cosmetic dentist Dr. Sam Jethwa.

He said that in his years of experience “a person’s smile plays a huge role in their self-image, self-confidence and indeed physical and mental health.”

Here, FEMAIL reveals the different problems that can affect smiles and what we can do to treat them:

HARD AND ROUNDED TEETH

Chipped and cracked teeth are extremely common and something that becomes even more prevalent with age as the odds of cavities increase.

In fact, research suggests that the incidence of cracked teeth is about 80 percent in people over the age of 40.

“I see a tremendous amount of patients who want to treat teeth that have been chipped and cracked,” explains Dr. Sam Jethwa.

“Sometimes people don’t even realize their tooth is cracked, but they experience sensitivity in that area, especially when exposed to hot or cold temperatures.

‘Cracks are usually caused by bite problems. Most of these go unnoticed because dentists are not trained to spot them until continuing education, which is not part of regular training.’

In fact, it is such a serious problem in the UK that Dr. Jethwa has an academy that trains dentists.

“Age plays a significant role here. As we age, our teeth become weaker due to their constant wear and tear.

‘For those who grind their teeth (bruxism), they may find that the pressure exerted can cause cracking – as can biting or chewing hard foods such as sweets or nuts.’

HOW TO TREAT IT

If a cracked tooth is causing pain, you can initially treat it with an ice pack on the cheek to reduce pain and inflammation.

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen can also help.

But according to Dr. Sam, the treatment lies in correcting the bite, which may include invisalign, but what braces of any kind will not do is make the teeth fit together like a jigsaw.

‘It’s down to the shape of the tooth. This is where ultra-thin veneers or onlays come in to reorganize and provide a comfortable bite.

‘Dental veneers are used to change the way your teeth look and feel and are an ideal way to treat cracked or broken teeth.’

STAINED AND DISCOLORED TEETH

There is a common misconception that stained teeth are solely due to poor oral hygiene, but this is not always the case.

“While poor oral health can be a factor in tooth staining and discoloration, even teeth that are impeccably cared for can become discolored.

‘Usually substances such as coffee, tea, red wine and even some antibiotics can cause teeth to stain.’

He adds: ‘Many people are also unaware that health problems such as diabetes, oral cancer, anemia and some eating disorders can also damage tooth enamel, resulting in yellowing of the teeth.’

HOW TO TREAT IT

There are a large number of teeth whitening treatments available today, both kits you can do at home and those offered by dentists.

But according to Dr. Sam Jethwa some of these products can do more harm than good.

“Teeth whitening can be an extremely effective way of dealing with staining and discoloration,” explains Dr. Jethwa.

‘I would encourage anyone who wants teeth whitening to have it done professionally by a dentist.

‘Unfortunately, the ingredients in some kits bought online can pose a significant risk to our health and sometimes irreversible damage. ‘

Teeth whitening works by applying a bleaching agent to the teeth, which penetrates the enamel and reaches the discolored molecules inside the tooth.

Oxygen molecules from the bleach react with the discolored molecules in your teeth and break the bonds that hold them together. When the oxygen molecules are dispersed, the teeth become white.

CROOKED TEETH

Crooked teeth are a major concern for many people – statistics show an increase in adults seeking orthodontic treatment in recent years.

“There are a number of reasons for crooked teeth,” explains Dr. Jethwa.

‘They can be genetic or caused by overcrowding in the mouth, jaw shape or having too many teeth (hyperdontia).

“My personal experience is very much representative of the increase in adults seeking orthodontic treatments in recent years, and I believe this is due to a combination of reasons – including increased awareness of the treatments available for it.”

HOW TO TREAT IT

Adult orthodontics and Invisalign have developed dramatically in recent years.

Dr. Sam Jethwa explains: ‘When carried out by a qualified and experienced dentist, they can be extremely effective ways of dealing with crooked teeth and creating a bespoke straight smile.

“And the great thing about it is that now, thanks to solutions like Invisalign, it doesn’t affect your appearance while you’re receiving the treatment.

‘So people who may once have avoided seeking orthodontic solutions out of fear or having to wear a conspicuous metal brace are now more receptive to the virtually invisible options available.’

CAVITIES

Tooth decay is thought to be one of the world’s most common health problems.

According to statistics published by the Oral Health Foundation, around one in three adults is believed to have tooth decay and around three out of four adults have had a tooth pulled.

These two problems are very closely related and have a lot to do with lifestyle factors.

Cavities or cavities are the name given to permanently damaged areas in the hard surface of your teeth that develop into cavities.

‘They are caused by a combination of factors which include; bacteria, snacks, sugary drinks and poor oral hygiene.’

If left untreated, tooth decay can spread and affect the teeth at a deeper level, leading to toothache, infection and, in severe cases, tooth loss.

HOW TO TREAT IT

“The key to tackling tooth decay is making lifestyle changes to prevent it from happening,” explains Dr. Sam Jethwa.

Reducing sugar intake is key, as is reducing snacking. Snacking, even on healthy things like fruit, is a major cause of tooth decay.

Dr. Jethwa explains: ‘This is because when you snack, acid remains on the enamel for about 20 minutes after you’ve finished eating and drinking, and this acid wears away the tooth enamel, allowing cavities to form.’

So by not giving your teeth a break between meals, the teeth are more susceptible to erosion and decay.

Another important factor in tackling cavities is making sure you maintain good oral health routines, such as brushing twice a day, flossing and regular visits to the dentist.

Dr. Jethwa was surprised to read that one in three adults has never flossed.

He said: ‘By incorporating flossing into your daily routine, you will reduce the build-up of plaque on your teeth which leads to decay.’

GUM DISEASES

Research from the University of Birmingham found that a shocking 90 per cent of adults in the UK have some form of gum disease.

“Gum disease is an extremely common condition that affects the gums,” explains Dr. Sam Jethwa.

‘There are three main types of gum disease; gingivitis, which is an inflammation of the tissue around your teeth.

‘If left untreated, it can lead to another type of gum disease called periodontal disease, which affects the bones and ligaments around the teeth.

“The third type of gum disease is called acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis, and it is a serious type that develops more suddenly.”

The most common causes of gum disease are plaque that builds up around the teeth, which then causes the gums to become inflamed and tender.

Aside from poor oral hygiene, other factors that can increase your chances of getting gum disease are smoking, pregnancy, and some medications and health conditions that cause your mouth to be dry.

HOW TO TREAT IT

Mild gum disease can be treated with improved oral health habits – for example, brushing and flossing.

More advanced stages of the disease may require antibiotics or even surgery.

That’s why it’s important to maintain regular dental checkups so that if you start to show signs of gum disease, they can be identified and treated early, says Dr. Jethwa.