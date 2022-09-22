Expert reveals how to improve your sex life in seven simple steps

A sex and relationship expert has revealed her top seven tips for enhancing your most intimate moments, including making fantasies and feeling sexy a priority

Speaking to FEMAIL Christine Rafea Sydney-based sex therapist with ten years of experience said women can increase the quality of their love lives by doing her seven favorite tasks every day.

She revealed that women should feel a difference in themselves within a week – and then they can “choose” which activities they like best.

“They don’t require a huge commitment, but with continued practice of any or all of these, you build skills that can improve your overall sexual health and satisfaction,” she said.

The first Christine, who also works with the popular sex toy brand Womanizerrecommends that women take about two minutes to ‘focus on their senses’.

This can be incorporated into your daily routine and is the perfect exercise to do in the morning when you apply moisturizer, according to the expert.

‘Give yourself a slow, sensual massage as you rub the moisturizer into your face and/or body. Although not overtly sexual, mindful awareness of our senses is key to sexual arousal and pleasure.

Building your confidence is also important and can be achieved relatively easily.

“Identify three things that you celebrate about yourself and say them out loud to yourself,” she said.

‘If it feels right for you, think about what makes you sexy or find three things you’re grateful for about yourself.’

These ‘positives’ can relate to your style, personality or appearance.

‘Negative talk and low self-esteem are indicators of low sexual satisfaction, so start practicing self-appreciation.’

It’s also important to allow yourself to fantasize, according to Christine, who likes to remind women that their brains are their largest genital organ.

She added that people can shut down their fantasies because they feel uncomfortable or it doesn’t feel like the right time.

But this only works to ‘stifle your sexuality’.

“Allowing imagination and space for sexual thoughts is a game-changer when it comes to increasing desire,” she said.

‘When you’re sitting on the bus, waiting for your coffee or in the shower, allow yourself to reflect on enjoying a past sexual experience, or let your imagination run wild with something that would really turn you on.’

WHAT ARE CHRISTINE’S TOP SEVEN SEX TIPS? 1 – Practice paying attention: This can be achieved by using your senses and focusing on one or all for two minutes each day. 2 – Build your confidence: She suggests choosing three things you like about yourself and repeating them throughout the day. 3 – Allow yourself to fantasize: This can be done anytime, anywhere – including on the bus or while enjoying your morning coffee. 4 – Identify something you want more of in your life that feels sexually relevant to you: This could mean more make-out sessions, physical touch, flirting. 5 – Practice something you would say to a sexual partner that could make intimacy and sex even better for you: Use statements like “I love it when we…” “It would turn me on so much if… “ 6 – Wear your sexiest underwear, put on a sexy song and give yourself a sexy dance when no one is around: : You are performing only for you, so allow yourself to move, touch, whip your hair or do something that feels sexy to you. 7 – Prioritize a solo session: You can spend as much or as little time as you want on this, but make it a focus for the day Source: Christine Rafe to Womanizer

It’s also important to identify which sexually relevant thing you’d like more of, according to Christine, a tip that’s just as important for couples as it is for singles.

‘This could be more being with your partner, more physical touch, more pleasureor more flirting, she said.

Christine also recommends people ‘practice something you would say to a sex partner that can make intimacy and sex even better for you’.

‘Identifying and practicing what we want to say to someone is so helpful in building confidence to actually say it! Write it down, say it out loud to yourself, in the mirror, she said.

She also recommends putting on sexy underwear, a sexy song or doing a sexy dance when no one is around.

“You’re only performing for yourself, so allow yourself to move, touch, whip your hair or do whatever feels sexy to you in that moment,” she said.

Her final tip is to prioritize self-pleasure, and be aware that it can be quick or long-winded as you like – as long as it has your full focus.

She says some sex toys, including those in the Womanizer range, can ‘get the job done in a minute’, while other people may prefer a longer, lingering experience.