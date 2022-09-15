Expert reveals how long you should keep sheets, non-stick cookware and your couch

<!–

You should change your sheets and towels every two years, according to an expert housewife, who says we all hold onto our belongings for too long.

The expert, who posted her thoughts on a website for housewives, says people should keep a list of the expiration dates on their appliances, furniture and linens.

The expert list includes 14 everyday items that should be replaced ‘more often’, including sofas, electrical appliances and bathroom accessories.

Sheets and towels should be changed every two years, even if they are washed well and often.

The exception to the two-year sheet rule is high-quality linen, according to bedding websites, which can be stored for up to five years if it doesn’t look stained or worn.

Towels should be washed every two or three times, or when they can’t dry completely between uses, experts say.

The more often they are washed, the less they will absorb. When towels no longer absorb water easily, it is ‘time for a new set’, usually around two years.

Other bathroom accessories on the list include toilet brushes that should be replaced every six to 12 months, shower curtains that experts say should be replaced every three months, and bath mats that should be replaced annually.

Most people are “guilty” of holding on to their kitchen sponges for too long, according to the expert, who claims they should be thrown in the bin as soon as they look worn or start to smell bad.

Other kitchen tools to add to the list are non-stick pans that she says will last about five years before the surface starts to deteriorate.

Small appliances such as toasters and blenders or coffee grinders can last between ten and twelve years, depending on how often they are used.

However, things like filters should be checked more often and replaced every six months. Vacuum cleaners and microwaves often contain filters.

Soft furnishings such as comforters, pillows, pillows, mattresses and curtains also made the hit list.

When should I replace household items? Sheets: two years Towels: two years Toilet brush: six months to two years Shower curtain: three months Mattress: seven to eight years Small kitchen appliances: 12 years Bench: seven to 15 years Bath Mat: Annual Sponges: when damaged Doormat: When the bristles begin to wear out Decorative pillows: five to ten years Non-stick pans: five years Doona: ten to 15 years Source: Homemaking.com

According to the expert, doonas have the longest shelf life and can be stored for 15 years if used with a cover.

Pillows used every day should be replaced every one or two years, while decorative pillows should be thrown out every five years.

Mattresses should be replaced every seven or eight years, especially if they are used every night.

This depends on the quality of the mattress, who uses it and the climate – because it can be the perfect host for nasty bacteria.

Doormats are the last “forgotten” household item, she explained, and should be replaced once the bristles wear out.