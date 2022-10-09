Expert reveals advice for planning a wedding amid cost-of-living crisis

Amidst the cost of living crisis, many brides and grooms-to-be may be worrying about how they will pay for their wedding.

Some may even be bucking the ‘budget bride’ trend, where brides-to-be challenge themselves to have the most cost-effective wedding, including cutting back on the dress budget and opting for a high street or fast fashion design instead of a bespoke gown.

But now a wedding expert has weighed in on some of the vexed cost issues that couples planning a wedding may have been dreading.

Industry expert Lisa Forde, who founded her wedding stationery store Tree of Hearts almost two decades ago, told FEMAIL how brides and grooms can navigate the difficult conversations.

‘Think of your parents’ feelings’ when asking for financial help to pay for the big day

Although rooted in tradition, the time-honored convention of the bride’s parents paying for the occasion has become less common in recent years, according to Lisa, who says people ‘get married later in life with a little help from family members’.

But asking for help with the cost of your wedding can take a toll as bills mount and inflation hits record highs.

Lisa told FEMAIL: ‘Whether or not parents should pay for the wedding has become quite a controversial topic!

‘Traditionally, the bride’s parents would pay for her entire wedding and reception. But as couples get married later in life, we have seen that most pay for their weddings themselves – but often with a little help from family members.

‘If your family is contributing a lot of money to your wedding, they may insist that you do things their way.

“Whether it’s getting married in a certain place, inviting their friends to the wedding, or choosing a dress that’s not your style, you’re sure to experience a bit of friction!

‘Make sure you consider their feelings and maybe try to compromise with them.’

The expert says you need to be upfront about the costs when asking for help, explaining: ‘If you want to ask your parents for money for your wedding, there are lots of different ways to do this that are both respectful and friendly.

‘Make sure you approach in a thoughtful way and remember that they don’t have to pay at all.

‘Make sure you have a budget and a plan in mind. Your parents may be hesitant to pay for your wedding if they don’t know how much it will cost.

“Secondly, be specific, a more reasonable thing to ask for is for your parents to pay for a specific item at the wedding, such as your wedding cake, dress or transport.

Give your friends plenty of warning if you plan to go for a hen or stag Having a hen or stag abroad has become a trend, with many ‘team brides’ heading to sunny locations or weekend hotspots like Berlin and Amsterdam for their pre-wedding celebrations. Tickets can often be bought relatively cheaply, and it’s a good excuse for a little holiday with friends before married life begins. But if you’re still determined to head overseas for your hen or stag during rockier economic climates, Lisa says you need a clear breakdown of timings and costs if you expect your friends to cover it. Lisa said: ‘In recent years more and more hen and stag parties have moved overseas. ‘Party destinations like Ibiza and Marbella top the list. Of course, there are many advantages to this type of party – sun, sand, sea plus the opportunity to completely switch off from everyday life. “But of course there are also disadvantages, such as costs, time and having to book days off. ‘If you’re opting for an expensive hen party abroad, try to give your loved ones as much warning as possible so they can start saving for the event and budget accordingly. ‘It’s also helpful to be honest from the start about how much you expect the event to cost your attendees, so they know in advance what to budget for. ‘Try to stick to this as much as possible and avoid unnecessary last-minute additions. ‘It’s worth remembering that everyone is in different financial situations, so don’t put too much pressure on your group to attend the whole event if they only want to come for one night or part of the activities. ‘

‘Finally, make sure you also consider whether they can afford it before you ask.’

Is it tacky to ask for cash instead of wedding gifts? No, according to Lisa, who says that ‘couples living together mean they often have all the household items’.

She also recommends telling guests what the money is going towards, for example if it’s covering a honeymoon.

Lisa said: ‘A lot of couples wonder how to even ask for money without sounding rude, but they also don’t want to end up with a pile of unwanted gifts.

‘With many brides and grooms living together before tying the knot, they have often been given all the household essentials that have traditionally been taken as a wedding gift.

“So if you’re going to ask for cash, think about what you want to spend it on – we find that the cost of the honeymoon is often covered, at least in part, this way.

“Your guests will most likely appreciate you mentioning this as they will know what they are contributing to.”

Make it clear from the start who is paying for the bridal party’s hair, makeup and outfits

The businesswoman recommends that bridesmaids and groomsmen pay for their make-up, hair, dresses and suits themselves, and that this should be made clear from the start.

She said: ‘When it comes to bridesmaids and groomsmen outfits, wedding hair and make-up and who pays, it all comes down to personal circumstances.

“Whatever you decide, to avoid awkward conversations further down the line, these things should be made clear from the start – especially if you expect bridesmaids and groomsmen to cover their own costs.

‘My advice would be to decide what you are willing to cover and what you are asking them to contribute at the beginning of your honeymoon and be honest with them when you ask them to be part of the wedding , so they can budget accordingly. ‘

Be sensitive if not everyone can attend your destination wedding

Destination weddings have become increasingly popular in recent years until Covid when travel was disrupted worldwide. With borders open again and engaged couples dreaming of sunshine weddings, it’s something the wedding industry has seen pick up again.

Lisa said: ‘If you want guaranteed sunshine for your wedding, a warm country is an ideal location, but you have to bear in mind that some guests won’t be able to join you, perhaps because of cost or even time limits.

‘This is the same situation if you ask guests to travel further afield in the UK, or perhaps if you ask them to stay for more than one night to extend the celebrations.

‘You’d like to think that your loved ones will make an effort to come to your wedding, no matter where or what time of year it is, but it’s worth bearing in mind that not everyone will be able to.

‘To have as many of your friends and family there as possible, we’d recommend giving as much notice as possible when sending your Save the Date cards.’