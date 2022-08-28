Expert Kiani Mills reveals five traps buyers fall into when settling on a property

<!–

Kiani Mills, 35, has revealed the five pitfalls to avoid when buying a new property

A carrier who built a multimillion-dollar business empire after starting with a “$1,600 loan from Grandma” has revealed her top tips for saving money when investing in real estate.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Kiani Mills, 35, outlined five mistakes buyers make that can cost them thousands over time.

Tip number one is to have all contracts looked at “by a professional,” she said.

“This is a big mistake, one that could cost you thousands,” she said.

“Big red flags can be raised when completing a contract review. Illegal construction work, incorrect boundaries, construction errors, facade cladding, water leakage or municipal requirements.’

Kiani also advises her clients to use their ‘business mind’ when inspecting a property rather than simply ‘falling in love’ and blind to serious problems.

The mother of two has rebuilt her transfer empire from scratch – helping people build impressive real estate portfolios

“The condition the property is in on the day you sign the contract is the condition it is handed over to you upon settlement. Your first inspection is the last time you see the property, so inspect thoroughly,” she said.

‘Check the lights, windows, hob, gas appliances, oven, extractor hood, shower, taps, locks/keys, remote controls, air con/heating – everything. If it’s broken on the day you sign the contract, it’ll be broken at settlement — unless it’s picked up,” she said.

Kiani also says it’s important to check the zoning of the property – and understand what that means.

‘Check the zoning, location and size of the property you’re buying, especially if it’s an apartment. Some banks won’t lend to real estate in a commercial or mixed-use zone if the type of real estate you’re buying is residential,” she said.

“They are also not allowed to lend based on the size of the apartment, if there are any facade or construction defects, or if it is located in certain areas.”

She will be eternally grateful to her grandmother who gave her $1,600 to kick-start her new life – by getting a transfer certificate

Kiani says it’s also important to understand the auction rules when buying a new property.

A 10% deposit is due on the day. There’s no time to think, you can’t change your mind. The settlement date is negotiated after you win. However, know the requirements of the suppliers – and be flexible.

“I once had my client be the successful bidder in the auction and as such continued negotiations with the seller after the auction. It turned out that the seller needed a 30 day settlement because they had bought another property and needed to agree the settlement dates.

“My client had to sell his property and so needed a 120-day settlement. Therefore, they could not agree on the settlement date and the property was essentially transferred,” she said.

The fifth tip is to check for probate and whether the property has already been subdivided.

“The easiest way to determine if the transaction is a bit ‘different’ is to ask the agent what settlement the seller wants,” she suggested.

‘It’s always good to know, to make sure your settlement terms match those of the sellers… However, if the real estate agent says ‘the property will be ready in *** days’ or ‘the settlement will be expected in about ***months’. This is a good indication that there is not yet a set settlement term, and as such the settlement date may depend on registration of the allotment plan, or be subject to registration of the Grant of Probate.’