Expert analyses William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s body language as Queen Elizabeth lies in state

A body language expert has offered compelling insights about what she thinks Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan were feeling during the lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Katia Loisel, a body language expert and connection specialist, told 7News William and his wife Kate looked ‘highly distressed’ and ‘struggling to hold it together’ throughout the procession at Westminster Hall.

However, Harry and Meghan’s move to break formality and hold hands was a sign they have a ‘desire to connect and be close to one another’.

Katia said Prince William and Kate’s lowered heads, furrowed brows tension in the neck and mouth and tightly compressed lips indicted the couple are trying to hold in tears.

‘The more pronounced the lip compression, as is the case with Prince William – his lips pressed together, rolling inwards until they have completely disappeared – indicate extreme levels of discomfort and stress,’ she said.

One photo from the procession showed Will and Kate looking forlorn in the foreground while Harry and Meghan look to each other behind them offering an ‘interesting non-verbal perspective’ and the difference between the two couples.

‘Prince Harry and Meghan use both contact tie signs, such as holding hands, and non-contact tie signs, such as postural echoing, their bodies orientated inwards towards one another, and mutual gaze in a mutual display of support and reassurance,’ Katia said.

‘In contrast, clearly grief stricken and lost in their own thoughts, Prince William and Princess Kate keep a formal distance, in keeping with the the formality and seriousness of the event, and Prince William’s position as heir to the throne.’

According to Katia, the differences between the coupes was further evident in that William and Kate stood apart while Harry and Meghan held hands.

The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales stood apart Katia said was ‘reflective of their roles and the seriousness of the occasion’.

She said Will and Kate tried to ‘mask their pain’ by keeping a ‘poker face’ for most of the ceremony but looked like they were ‘struggling to hold it together’ as the procession exited.

The expert observed Kate’s downcast eyes, lack of facial muscle tones, slightly compressed lips, swallowing and rapid blinking suggesting she was ‘on the verge of tears’.

Similarly, William donned an expression of sadness with the inner corners of his eyebrows pulled up and together, upper lids droopy, lips compressed and corners of the mouth lowered.

Katia noted Harry and Meghan were an ‘affectionate and tactile couple’ as they reconnected to hold hands when they left the hall after keeping a ‘more formal distance’ during the event.

As they joined hands, arms extended, Katia said the controversial pair were ‘non-verbally seeking each other out’ which showed a ‘desire to connect and be close to one another’.

The ‘intimate gesture’, Katia said, was an attempt to reduce stress and provides ‘support and reassurance’.

Harry’s heightened blink rate, lowered head, shifting weight, swaying, use of pacifying gestures, lip licking and swallowing indicated a person in distress but the former prince appeared ‘visibly more relaxed’ when reconnecting with his wife.

The event was far less tense than when the Fab Four greeted fans outside Windsor Castle at the weekend.

Katia broke down an ‘icy moment’ between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, after the Princess of Wales was seen flashing a stern glare at her sister-in-law.

Video of the seemingly-tense interaction – which came amid ongoing speculation about the frosty rift between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry – was closely dissected by viewers on the internet, with thousands speculating about the meaning behind it.

Katia weighed in on the viral clip, suggesting that the split-second ‘look’ will no doubt have torn into Meghan’s self-confidence and noting that the Duchess of Sussex seemed incredibly uneasy during her public appearance with her Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate.

‘Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,’ Katia told Seven News.

An ‘icy moment’ between Kate Middleton, the newly-minted Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle is being dissected online after the pair were reunited on Sunday

The tense look melted away as Kate tuned to wave to the crowd

She went on to note that Prince William appeared to be making an effort with his sister in-law, but claimed Kate’s actions made it look as though she was trying to ‘freeze out’ Meghan.

‘On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated,’ Katia said.

The expert noted Kate chose to ‘look through’ Meghan instead.

This, Katia says, appeared to make Meghan feel uncertain and uncomfortable which can be seen in the way she stooped her head, side stepped and faced away from Kate.

‘Meghan’s hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped mid air, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,’ Katia added.

Meghan’s body language didn’t go unnoticed by Harry, according Katia, who touched her arm gently and came to her side to protect her.

Katia’s comments on the ‘icy’ moment between Kate and Meghan comes after another body language expert, Judi James, spoke to MailOnline about the Fab Four’s surprise public appearance.

The surprise group outing marked the first time that the two couples have appeared in public together since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

And while the foursome attempted to put on a show of unity as they greeted mourners who had turned out to honor the late Queen, Judi stated that there were ‘no signs of affection’ between the two couples.

Prince William is seen offering an arm to Meghan Markle as the ‘Fab Four’ were reunited to mourn the Queen’s death

The two couples, who had not been seen together in an official capacity since March 2020, appeared to maintain their distance from each other

The royals, once dubbed the ‘fab four’, were greeted by applause as they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle together. However, all did not appear to be completely well among the feuding couples, who at times appeared uneasy in each other’s company.

‘This is a phenomenal and unexpected scene that displays some natural caution and awkwardness in the body language, although as a statement of intent it seems choreographed as something of a loving tribute the Queen and in some ways the new King, who took what was maybe the first step in speaking of his love for Harry and Meghan in his recent speech,’ she shared.

‘The four line up together to suggest some form of unity and it is William, with his puffed chest and air of confidence, who looks like the leader and instigator. Harry performs some clothing touch anxiety rituals but Meghan seems to be on hand to offer comfort, support and encouragement.’

As they walked along the gates of Windsor Castle together, temporarily putting aside the differences sparked by the Sussexes’ departure, they appeared to maintain a significant distance from each other.

The couples only came together briefly at the start and end of the engagement.

Throughout the rest of the walkabout, which is believed to have lasted some 30 minutes, Prince William and Kate, and Meghan and Harry, appeared to stick to their two couples – perhaps instructed to by their aides – and barely interacted during the sombre occasion.

At times during the walkabout, all four split up, to greet and speak with members of the public individually.

As the four emerged from their vehicle, the couples spoke to an unidentified man, thought to be an aide. At one point during the conversation, Harry stepped back towards Meghan, and the pair listened while locked in an embrace, with the Duke’s arm around his wife’s waist.

After speaking to the crowds, the couples made their way to their separate vehicles. At one point, the two Duchesses appeared to be avoiding making eye contact (pictured)

During the walkabout, the royals inspected the sea of floral tributes laid outside the gates of the Berkshire estate in tribute to the late Queen

As they started walking, with the two men standing next to each other, while their respective wives flanked them on the outside, William and Harry appeared to engage in a brief chat, as Kate and Meghan looked straight ahead.

At times, Kate appeared to stand some distance from the group.

‘Kate looks slightly distanced although she is close to William when the couples split slightly,’ said Judi.

As they reached the gates, the two couples stopped to look at some of the floral tributes left by well-wishers.

Harry and Meghan stayed close together at the beginning of the event, and often if they were separated, were seen reaching for each other to hold hands.

According to Judi: ‘When the couple clasp hands it is Harry’s fingers wiggling downward while Meghan’s are curled around his palm, with her thumb gently stroking his hand. She performs touches on his back and small strokes and other tie-signs and there are some moments when she is the one looking across for communication with William and Kate.’

As the royals started the long walk to Windsor Castle, the couples split up, each attending to one side of the crowd, which was heard cheering both the couples. The four greeted members of the public within their respective couplings, as well as separately.

Once they finished meeting the public, they reconvened in front of their vehicles, where they had a brief chat, before getting into their respective cars.

Describing the overall tone of the meeting, Judi said: ‘There’s no signs of relaxed engagement or even affection here but the fact they are lining up together and communicating again is impressive in itself.

Before the walkabout, the couples spoke to an Paul Sedgwick (left), the deputy ranger of Winsor Park, with William and Kate appearing to do most of the talking, as Meghan hung back

As they emerged from their vehicle, the two couples did not appear to be engaging with each other, and looked straight ahead

‘It’s an adult approach from the new Prince of Wales and it could have broken a lot of ice in terms of their body language at the funeral and beyond.’

The appearance by the two couples came after Prince William shared a public statement about the death of his grandmother.

In the post, which he shared on Instagram, the royal wrote: ‘On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

‘I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

‘She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

‘I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.

‘My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

‘I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.’