Expecting Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin out with three of their sons in New York City

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin were seen on an outing with their three eldest sons on a stroll in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 64, wore a sangria polo shirt with black pants and black shoes, and wore a silver watch.

Hilaria, 38, and husband Alec Baldwin, 64, were spotted on an outing Wednesday with their three oldest sons while strolling in Manhattan.

Hilaria, 38, wore an ash gray maternity skirt with sandals and brown tinted sunglasses, with her shoulder-length black locks parted.

Rafael was seen in a Baltimore Ravens jersey and shirts sitting on his father’s shoulders, while Leonardo and Romeo held their mother’s hands. Leonardo wore a light blue polo shirt and dark blue shorts, while Romeo donned a Spiderman shirt with black shorts.

The yoga expert is expecting her seventh child with the Glengarry Glen Ross actor. They are also parents to daughters Carmen, nine, and María Lucía, one, and and Eduardo, two; Alec is also the father of model Ireland Baldwin, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 68.

The actor was seen days after a Los Angeles Supreme Court judge ruled he was primarily responsible for firing a loaded handgun in the fatal shooting of cameraman Halyna Hutchins during the shooting of Rust in New Mexico last October, as part of ongoing legal proceedings in the case. .

The ruling was part of a lawsuit filed by Mamie Mitchell against Rust Movie Productions LLC, Thomasville Pictures LLC, and the film’s producers, alleging that they, Baldwin, and others on the crew were negligent in their carelessness. safety issues on set.

According to DeadlineJudge Michael E. Whitaker said in a Sept. 16 ruling, “While… [Rust script supervisor Mamie] Mitchell alleges that the producers assisted Baldwin by supplying the loaded weapon, Mitchell’s claims do not prove that the producers knew Baldwin would aim and fire the loaded weapon…so that they would be jointly and severally liable for his willful conduct.

“Mitchell’s claims would show the opposite: the only person who knew Baldwin would fire the weapon was Baldwin.”

As a result of the ruling, Mitchell’s counts of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress were eliminated from the case, in which Baldwin remains a defendant. A Nov. 1 hearing will determine whether Mitchell’s claims against Baldwin remain in the case, according to the ruling. the outlet.

Investigators from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the Oct. 21, 2021 shooting, which has sparked multiple lawsuits, including a wrongful death trial of Hutchins’ widower and family members.

Baldwin told ABC last December that he “didn’t pull the trigger” when he was holding the gun that fired. He said he pointed the gun off-camera at Hutchins’ orders: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger. Never.’