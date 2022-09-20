Expat miner who killed his terminal wife in an alleged assisted suicide tried for murder in Cyprus

A former British miner who killed his terminally ill wife in Cyprus has said life without her is ‘like a black hole’.

David Hunter, 75, originally from Northumberland, was charged with the murder of his wife of 46, Janice, at their home in Paphos, in December 2021 – but his lawyers told the court the charges should be reduced to assisted suicide .

Ms Hunter had been diagnosed with terminal blood cancer in 2016 and after watching her sister die of the disease, “she knew what was coming,” said Mr Hunter.

The trial of the former miner, who also attempted suicide on the same day, started yesterday in Paphos court – after it had been postponed twice before.

He told reporters out of court: “She wasn’t just my wife, she was my best friend. It’s like a black hole.

“Janice’s sister had died of leukemia and she saw what was coming.

“She said I don’t want to go through that. She knew the symptoms and saw them coming.’

The couple had moved from Ashington to Cyprus after their retirement in 2002 – 14 years later Mrs Hunter was diagnosed with leukemia.

The widower’s legal team alleged that Mr Hunter acted to end his wife’s suffering and has attempted to lower the murder charge to assisted suicide, but the Cypriot Attorney General rejected the request.

If found guilty of murder, he will receive a life sentence, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He told the TelegraphShe said, ‘Promise me if I ever get it, you’ll help me.’ I said “yes of course”. She said, ‘No, you don’t understand. I don’t want to experience that.”

“She knew the symptoms and she knew they were getting worse.”

The couple had been married for 46 years before Janice's death in December 2021. Hunter has been in prison in the capital of Cyprus since January.

Hunter was driven to court in a police van from Nicosia Prison, wearing a black sweater, jeans and sneakers; he looked weak, according to ITV news.

During the hearing, the investigating officer who had helped collect 35 items from the couple’s home in December last year also spoke at the trial.

Items collected at the house in Tremithousa included clothing, a cell phone, an empty bottle of tablets and a blue notebook, the court heard.

Upon arriving at the house, where he found Mrs. Hunter dead in an armchair, he gave Mr. Hunter the standard warning.

The 75-year-old lawyers asked whether he had been questioned by police officers before or after making a statement.

The court was also told that no translator had been given to Mr Hunter.

Investigating Officer Christoforos Christoforou told the court: ‘I told him: ‘You are not obliged to say anything unless you want to, but anything you say can be removed and given as evidence in court’.

Mr Hunter was then taken to hospital where his stomach was evacuated. He was kept in intensive care before being taken to a psychiatric hospital for ten days.

Euthanasia is currently illegal in Cyprus, but there is much debate in the country’s parliament as to whether this should be changed.

Mr Hunter, who has admitted to choking his wife, was said to be in a “bad mood” when he made the decision, according to his lawyer.

Michael Polak, of the British legal aid organization Justice Abroad said, according to: the TelegraphHis wife had just died, there was no lawyer or interpreter present and he was in intensive care.

‘The making of the statement has not been recorded by the police either.’

The pensioner has been in prison in Nicosia – the capital of Cyprus – since January, where he shares a cell with 11 other men.

He told reporters, “It’s a little rowdy. I just try to live from day to day. I must say I was treated well.’

The couple’s daughter, Lesley Hunter, spoke about the trial from her home in Cyprus after she was unable to travel due to her own health issues.

She said ITV News: ‘It is very difficult for us as a family.

“Nine months of fear has taken a huge toll on me, but nothing will change my love or support for my father.”

Mr Hunter had worked for 41 years at the Ellington mine, which was once the largest submarine mine in the world.

The trial has now been adjourned. It will continue on Thursday when the Public Prosecution Service calls witnesses.