Exoskeleton BOOT that enables the wearer to walk 9% faster with 17% less effort

Scientists have unveiled an exoskeleton boot that allows the wearer to walk 9 percent faster than with normal shoes, and with 17 percent less effort.

The robotic footwear, made at Stanford University, comes with a motor that works in tandem with the calf muscles to give the wearer an extra boost with every step.

The precisely timed motor controls the boot so that it applies a ‘torque’ – a twisting force that can cause rotation about an axis – to the leg joint.

The new creation could be widely used in everyday life, for example by people with a mobility impairment or with physically demanding jobs.

The robotic footwear, made in Stanford, comes with a motor that works with calf muscles to give the wearer an extra push with every step

The exoskeleton’s ‘boat’ can adapt to the user to help people walk faster and more efficiently in real-world conditions. Pictured, Ava Lakmazaheri, a student at Stanford University, testing the exoskeleton

The setup consists of an exoskeleton ‘boot’ worn on each ankle and a battery pack around the waist (not shown)

WHAT IS AN EXOS CELETON? An exoskeleton is a hard covering that supports and protects the bodies of some types of animals. The word exoskeleton means ‘outside the skeleton’. Many invertebrates, or animals without backbones, have exoskeletons. Insects are the largest group of animals with an exoskeleton. The word “exoskeleton” is used to describe a mechanical shell that covers the user and provides robotic support.

The boot is described in a new study led by experts at the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory in California and published today in: Nature.

“There are a number of clinical populations we hope to help, including older adults, people with muscle weakness from a variety of conditions such as stroke, and injury recovery specifically for things like Achilles tendon tension,” said study author Patrick Slade.

“We are starting to conduct studies to explore the benefits of using our device in older adults.

“In general, older adults lose muscle, walk slower and require more effort to walk at the same speed as younger people, so we’re excited about the opportunity to help reverse these trends.”

The set-up consists of an exoskeleton ‘boot’ that is worn on each ankle and a battery pack around the waist.

Each boot features sensors to track movement, a motor to produce ‘supporting torques’, a carbon fiber and aluminum frame, and a shoe and calf strap to transfer forces to the body.

The engineers used a machine learning model to develop their untethered exoskeleton boot — which can be personalized to meet the wearer’s needs.

The model can assess how exoskeleton devices affect walking based on information (such as ankle angle and speed) collected by the sensors to tune the device to best suit the individual user’s walking characteristics.

Tests with young and healthy participants showed that using the device resulted in a 9 percent increase in walking speed with a 17 percent reduction in energy expenditure per distance traveled, compared to walking in normal shoes.

The team said the boot could help people with mobility limitations ‘move around the world the way they want’

a) A participant walking in a community wearing the exoskeleton. b, The exoskeleton consists of (1) a battery pack worn on the waist, (2) a motor, drum and rope transmission to produce supporting torques, (3) electronics to receive sensor data, control the motor and perform optimization wear, (4) a carbon fiber and aluminum frame to transmit forces, and (5) a shoe and (6) a calf strap to transmit forces to the body

The energy savings and speed boost were equivalent to taking off a 9.2 kg backpack, the researchers said.

In the near future, the researchers plan to develop variants of the device that can be used to improve balance and reduce joint pain.

They want to work with commercial partners to turn their exoskeleton boots into a salable product.

“I believe in the next decade we will see these ideas about personal assistance and effective wearable exoskeletons help many people overcome mobility problems or maintain their ability to lead active, independent and meaningful lives,” Slade said.

Exoskeletons that support leg movement by increasing gait speed and decreasing energy requirement may be helpful for people with mobility limitations or with physically demanding jobs

Carlos Rodriguez-Guerrero, a mechanics researcher at KU Leuven in Belgium, who was not involved in the study, called it an “innovative approach”

The boost in simplicity offered by Slade and colleagues’ method is an inspiring step forward in the field of wearable robotics,” he said in an accompanying News & Views piece in the new issue of Nature.

“It remains to be seen whether the authors’ approach can be applied to more complex movements, such as reaching out — a task much less predictable than walking — with an exoskeleton built to strengthen a human arm.”