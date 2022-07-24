‘Exhibitionist’, 46, is shot dead by elderly nudist with a rifle in France

A man who allegedly started masturbating to a woman on a nude beach in France has been shot dead by a fellow naked beachgoer.

The 46-year-old exhibitionist was shot on Saturday morning around 10:30 am local time on the ‘La Mama’ beach in the Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage on the outskirts of Lyon.

The gunman, a 76-year-old nudist, reportedly took offense at the man who had shouted insults at the beachgoers and then began to please himself while staring at another woman, French police said.

After the two men got into an argument and the 46-year-old refused to take the discussion elsewhere, the elderly bather pulled a shotgun from his backpack and fired “at least three shots,” one of which hit his target in the chest.

France3 later, the gunman reported that the gunman was an avid hunter who had a firearms license, although it was unclear why he had brought the gun to the beach.

Police, who arrived shortly after the shooting, said the 27-year-old surrendered without resistance and did not deny the shooting.

The victim has since been pronounced dead by emergency services.

The beach was immediately closed off by police upon arrival and a forensic team began investigating the site as officers began talking to witnesses.

La Mama beach was officially designated for naturist use in 2007, cementing France’s reputation as the number one naturist destination worldwide, and there were hundreds of bathers soaking up the sun on Saturday morning at the time of the shooting.

The gunman was examined by doctors on Saturday evening to determine whether his age could be a barrier to arrest, but he was eventually declared fit by medical staff and detained.

France3 said the 76-year-old is a sports shooter whose weapon is legally registered, but his license does not allow him to freely carry the weapon in public.

The Grand parc de Miribel-Jonage was created to control the flooding of the Rhone, and in the warmer months it is frequented by naked bathers

A murder investigation has been launched and agents from the Trévoux gendarmerie are now investigating the incident.

The victim is said to have lived in the city of Lyon and made the short journey to visit the beach on Saturday morning, although it is unclear whether he was a regular at the popular naturist spot.

The Grand Parc de Miribel-Jonage was created to help control the flooding of the Rhone.

A series of lakes are surrounded by trees, grassland and pebble beaches, frequented by naked bathers in the warmer months.