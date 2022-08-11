Exhausted carriage horse collapses during Midtown Manhattan rush hour

A carriage horse collapsed during rush hour in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday when the driver said “get up, get up!” called out. before the police arrived to submerge the creature in water and give him an adrenaline rush.

The driver was on busy 9th Avenue and West 45th Street in Hell’s Kitchen as traffic built around him and the horse.

In a video recorded around 5 p.m., he shouted, “Get up! Stand up! Stand up! Come on, go to the animal whose knees buckled.

He also pulled on the reins and beat him in an attempt to make him stand, while people watching were shocked.

But he failed to get the animal to his feet, while he remained on the ground, exhausted and presumably suffering from EPM (protozoal myeloencephalitis in horses, a neurological disease caused by infected opossum feces), while his driver drove the carriage with with the help of a pedestrian.

The police eventually arrived to spray the horse with water. According to videos and witnesses on the busy street, they finally got the animal back on its feet after more than an hour and after giving it an adrenaline rush.

The horse was then taken to another unnamed location for treatment, according to the police.

People were shocked by the incident, which took place after a long heat wave in the city.

According to the New York Postone person in the video says, “What if I slap you like that, bro?”

Meanwhile, others heard the man beg to stop beating the horse, while he replied that he was trying to get him up and whipped him twice with the reins.

A witness, Uber Eats driver Kelvin Gonzalez, described the horse as “collapsing” and added that the animal was clearly malnourished, dehydrated and hungry.

Speaking to the New York Post, he added that he told the driver to give the horse some water and said the situation was “very sad.”

Kelvin added that the horse had tried to get up more than 10 times, but kept falling down before police officers gave the animal adrenaline.

The witness said he believed the horse knocked over the water because he was disoriented and licked the water off the street because he was thirsty.

He claimed that the man didn’t care about the animal and just wanted to get the horse back on its feet to earn more money from him.

What is EPM? (equine protozoan myeloencephalitis) More than 50 percent of all horses in the United States may have been exposed to the organism that causes EPM. The causative organism is a protozoan parasite called Sarcocystis neurona. The disease is not transmitted from horse to horse. Rather, the protozoa are dispersed by the definitive host, the opossum, which acquires the organism from cats, raccoons, skunks and armadillos and possibly even harbor seals and sea otters. The infectious stage of the organism (the sporocysts) is passed in the feces of the opossum. The horse comes into contact with the infectious sporocysts while grazing or eating contaminated feed or drinking water. Once ingested, the sporocysts migrate from the intestinal tract into the bloodstream and cross the blood/brain barrier. There they begin to attack the horse’s central nervous system. The onset of the disease can be slow or sudden. If undiagnosed and untreated, EPM can cause devastating and permanent neurological damage. SYMPTOMS The clinical signs of EPM can vary considerably. Clinical signs are usually asymmetrical (not the same on both sides of the horse). The actual symptoms may depend on the severity and location of the lesions developing in the brain, brainstem, or spinal cord. Signs can be: Ataxia (incoordination), spasticity (stiff, elevated movements), abnormal gait or lameness; Coordination and weakness, which worsens when going up or down slopes or when the head is raised; Muscle atrophy, most noticeable along the topline or in the large muscles of the hindquarters, but can sometimes involve the muscles of the face or front limbs; Paralysis of the muscles of the eyes, face, or mouth, visible through drooping eyes, ears, or lips; Difficulty swallowing; Seizures or collapse; abnormal sweating; Loss of sensation along the face, neck or body; Tilting head with poor balance; horse may take a staggered stance or lean against stable walls for support. Source: American Association of Equine Practitioners

Another onlooker said blood was coming from the horse’s knee.

Meanwhile, Cathy Garfield, 75, a tourist who had grown up with horses, said she had told locals not to try to force the horse to get up.

According to witnesses, the animal was on 9th Avenue without veterinary care for more than an hour.

In a statement, New Yorkers for Clean, Livable and Safe Streets (NYCLASS) Executive Director Edita Birnkrant said, “How many more incidents like this do we need? This is clearly animal cruelty and must be stopped.’

And Nathan Semmel, 52, an advocate for Animal Rights Voters, said horse-drawn carriages should be replaced by electronic vehicles.

The proposal is currently under consideration by the city council. He told the Post it was time to replace horses with modern technology.

He added that horses have been suffering for “years” and that the vehicles would provide better benefits for horses and drivers.

The images of the collapsing horse come after other clips of the animals collapsing and hitting cars went viral, fueling the fight against carriage rides in Central Park and Midtown.

New measures would give horse drivers a preference for electric transport licenses and require them to receive union wages.

In a statement, the Transport Workers Union, which represents drivers, said the horse was ill.

Tony Utano, chairman of the Transport Workers Union Local 100, said: ‘We thank everyone for their concern about Ryder, one of Central Park’s beloved carriage horses.

“The vet thinks Ryder has EPM, a neurological disease caused by possum droppings.

“This is another example of why people should not rush to judge our horses or the workers who choose to work with and care for them.”

Meanwhile, coachman and union worker Christina Hansen said the horse was “a danger to itself” as it lay on the ground.

She said the animals can beat and hurt themselves while lying on the ground and that the weight on their limbs makes it harder for them to get up.

According to Hansen, it can also cut off circulation to their limbs and intestines.

New mayor Eric Adams, backed by the TWU, is not in favor of a driving ban, but has said he will discuss the matter.

Elsewhere, former Mayor Bill de Blasio has been an outspoken critic of the industry.

However, his multiple attempts to enact a citywide ban on horses during his tenure as mayor were halted as political opponents wanted to protect the industry’s 200 jobs.

Mike Bloomberg, his predecessor, was a fan of the tourist-friendly business and fought those who said the industry was abusive.