Exeter University student, 21, ‘took his own life’ after mental health declined during lockdown

A 21-year-old astrophysics student is believed to have taken his own life after his mental health declined due to a lack of ‘human contact’ during the pandemic, an inquest has heard.

Harry Armstrong Evans, a third-year physics and astrophysics student at the University of Exeter, died in June 2021.

The Cornwall student had told his personal tutor a month before his death that he was struggling with his mental health and was worried about passing his degree after disappointing module results in January.

He also expressed his concerns about his family’s financial situation, Cornwall Coroner’s Court heard.

But Professor Matthew Browning told the inquest he had not thought the circumstances were “extraordinary” enough to raise the concerns with Mr Armstrong Evans’ parents without his consent.

Professor Browning said: “Finally, it became clear from Harry’s email to me in May 2021 that he was going through challenging personal circumstances but, unlike some other students, he never raised these with me until this time.”

In May, Mr Armstrong Evans’ mother Alice also emailed Professor Browning to reveal the family was struggling financially.

In response, Professor Browning said he alerted the university’s welfare team.

“I tried to support Harry to the best of my ability at all times,” he said.

‘To his mother, I tried to answer as fully and as compassionately as possible given the information and concerns she had given Harry, without breaking any rules about what I could say.

“In all of Harry’s previous personal interactions with me and in all of our correspondence together, nothing had led me to flag any concerns about his well-being before May 2021.

‘Harry was an adult and as a matter of policy I am expressly prohibited from speaking about him without his express and express written consent.

‘It is a very difficult case. There is a tension between respecting the student’s autonomy as an adult and their desire and right to privacy and my own desire as a parent.

‘I wanted to know if it was my child, but I understand that it very clearly had not reached these unusual circumstances.

‘I still think it was still the right call. I have thought about that many times.’

The court heard that Mr Armstrong Evans’ results in his first two years of modules ranged from 52 per cent to 92 per cent.

But then, in his third year, his grades dropped, achieving scores between 19 per cent and 53 per cent in four of his papers and failing a fifth, which Professor Browning agreed was ‘falling off a cliff’.

Professor Browning said he discussed with Mr Armstrong Evans his options for deferring or retaking his exams and was also considering taking a postgraduate course.

In his email to Professor Browning and the welfare team last May, Mr Armstrong Evans spoke of his isolation during lockdown and his declining mental health.

“I am a quiet person so writing to you and the welfare office is not easy for me, but I understand that I am running out of time to speak,” he wrote.

‘I wanted to inform you that I have been having significant personal problems which have recently worsened significantly in the run up to the January exams.

‘My family’s financial situation is impossible and there is a real chance that we will lose our home, where I live with my parents and younger sister.

“In addition to this, I have found the last year during the pandemic to be incredibly difficult. I know it has been the case for many people, but I have spent so much time isolated by myself in my apartment with almost no human contact that it has really had a negative impact on my mental health.

‘I found it almost impossible to focus on the audit and university in general when I’ve been worrying about my family and spending an uncomfortable amount of time worrying about Covid-19 myself.

‘I really struggled to think straight and the exams were a terrible culmination of my stress as I hadn’t been able to prepare properly and I found myself very isolated in the middle of winter and very worried about a lot of other things, also like the exams themselves.’

Sir. Armstrong Evans also expressed his concerns about his retakes being capped at 40 percent and believed it could be overturned under the circumstances.

“I worked really hard for this degree and the thought of not achieving results for reasons beyond my control is incredibly upsetting,” he wrote.

‘I copy in the welfare department, as I assume that they might be the right people to talk to about psychological problems and personal problems.’

The email was sent on a Friday evening before a public holiday and Professor Browning did not respond until a week later. He offered to meet the pupil for coffee and said he hoped the welfare team had been in touch.

Asked if he thought this email should have been treated as a ‘red flag’, Professor Browning replied: ‘I didn’t think it was quite at that level. I was aware that this also went directly to the wellbeing team and it was their professional area of ​​expertise.’

The inquest heard that no one from the welfare team called Mr Armstrong Evans after his exam results – not even at a request from his mother.

Professor Browning added: ‘My own interactions with Harry… I saw him in person after his exam results and he was a very good participant in tutorials and we talked things over.

‘At every tutorial I start by asking how their week was. Sometimes students talk to me and sometimes they don’t’.

He also told the hearing that he had received no personal training on suicidal thoughts and could not recall receiving formal guidance on spotting ‘red flags’.

Sir. Armstrong Evans’ parents, Rupert and Alice, have claimed staff at Exeter University did not do enough to help their son and have called on ministers to pass ‘Harry’s Law’, which would force coroners to inform universities when they record a suicide conviction and for universities to publish the figures.

Following questions from the Mail on Sunday, Exeter University said it was aware of 11 student suicides between 2016/17 and 2022/23.

Sir. Armstrong Evans was the second astrophysics student at Exeter to take his own life in four years.

In a statement last week, a university spokesman said: ‘We are deeply saddened by Harry’s death and the family’s loss. The university is fully engaged in the coroner’s investigation this week… It would be completely inappropriate to comment further until the investigation is complete.’

He added that the university has invested significantly in student welfare and provides support services seven days a week both on campus and in the community, including throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hearing continues.

For confidential support, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.